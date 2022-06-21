Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 trailer teases monstrous battle

The newest Stranger Things trailer alludes to a huge battle that could end terribly. Pic credit: Netflix

Stranger Things is nearing its end as fans prepare to watch the Hawkins crew face off in the Upside Down and Russia for the Season 4 finale.

The Duffer brothers revealed that Season 4 had to be split into two parts because it was too long to release at once, and the new trailer shows they saved some intense scenes for the last half.

With a remix of Running Up That Hill playing in the background, the trailer told viewers that we could expect some emotional scenes as we prepare for the end of this season.

Stranger Things trailer shows preparations for a fight in the Upside Down

The Stranger Things cast will be Running Up That Hill, or rather down that hill, into the Upside Down for some fights in the last part of Season 4.

In the trailer, viewers can see Eleven work with Dr. Brenner to try to save her friends, though he warns that she and her friends are not ready for this fight.

Eddie is seen in the Upside Down grabbing his guitar. Others seen in the Upside Down are Nancy and Robin, while Max, Lucas, and Erica head to the Creel house.

Hopper is seen fighting off a Demogorgon, presumably still in Russia.

Though not all will be said in the trailer, two lines stick out: Robin admitting to Steve,” I have this terrible feeling. It might not work out for us this time,” and Vecna revealing, “Your friends have lost.”

How many episodes will be in Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2?

Volume 2 of Season 4 is only two episodes. However, the two episodes are going to have a lot of storytelling and length to them.

The first episode of Volume 2 is about an hour and a half long, while the second episode adds another hour, running at almost two and a half hours.

Given all of the information necessary to tie up Season 4, it makes sense that at least one episode would be the length of a feature film.

Will there be a Season 5 for Stranger things?

The Duffer brothers have confirmed that Season 5 will be the last season for Stranger Things, though some spinoffs may be set in Hawkins in the future.

They admitted that they planned to finish Eleven’s story in Hawkins in about four or five seasons regardless, a plot point sure to make sense as Season 4 closes.

While they also said that the Season 5 finale would be the end of Eleven and Hawkins’s story, they aren’t done working in the Stranger Things universe yet.

They added, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premieres July 1, 2022, on Netflix. Seasons 1 – 4 Part 1 is now streaming.