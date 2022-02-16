Bob Saget’s family file lawsuit to block release of death investigation records

Bob Saget is survived by his three daughters and wife, Kelly Rizzo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

The family of the late comedian Bob Saget filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the release of certain details related to the investigation into his death due to privacy concerns.

Last month, the Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after a stand-up comedy performance.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Saget’s family released a statement revealing that he “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep.”

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that his death was accidental due to blunt head trauma.

There is some debate about the medical examiner’s report description of how the below comedian died.

Bob Saget’s family lawsuit wants to block potential graphic material of his death

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from a previous marriage filed a lawsuit against Orange County’s sheriff and the medical examiner’s office.

They requested that some investigation records related to the death be exempt from the public to protect his privacy.

The lawsuit specifies blocking what is described as a graphic portrayal of the late actor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information,” the lawsuit obtained by CNN reads.

“Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigations.”

The family argues that if these details are released by a public records request or other means, it “would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.”

Bob Saget’s head trauma death sparks debate

There has been some debate about the medical examiner’s conclusion about how Bob Saget suffered the fatal head injury.

“It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head,” the medical examiner wrote.

However, some medical experts argue that Saget’s skull fractures to the back, right, and front of his skull were too severe.

A New York Times report quotes doctors who argue that the late comedian’s injury was reminiscent of “those who fall from a considerable height or get thrown from their seat in a car crash.”

A doctor noted that the head injury was too severe for Saget to think he could sleep it off.

“This is significant trauma,” said Dr. Gavin Britz, a neurosurgeon told NYT, adding: “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

According to the autopsy, no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in the actor’s system. However, Clonazepam, a benzodiazepine, and Trazodone, an antidepressant, were detected.

Saget also had an enlarged heart, but it was not found to be linked to his death.