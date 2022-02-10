Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed and it’s not what many initially thought

Bob Saget at the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine 2019 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

New details have emerged in the cause of actor Bob Saget’s death one month after his sudden passing.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room following a show during his recent comedy tour.

Now, one month after his untimely passing, Bob’s family has released a statement, providing insight into the cause of his death.

Bob Saget’s family releases actor’s cause of death

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” Bob’s family said in a statement obtained by E! News.

The statement continued, “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

According to Bob’s family, authorities told them that Bob “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep,” adding that there was no involvement of drugs or alcohol.

Bob’s family also wants his fans to remember him for his legacy and recount the positive impression he left in his personal life and the entertainment world.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Bob Saget’s career as an actor and comedian

Authorities found Bob unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. It was confirmed at the time that neither foul play nor drug use was suspected as contributing to his death.

Bob had been seen last performing at a show the night before his passing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Bob shared a selfie on Instagram after the show, telling his followers, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

“Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Very appreciative and fun audiences. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

“Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out. ✌️”

Bob left his mark on the TV world during his 40-year career as the lovable sitcom dad Danny Tanner on Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and more recently as a comedian.

Bob leaves behind his wife of two years, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shares with his ex-wife.