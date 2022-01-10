Bob Saget pondered about the afterlife in heart-warming tribute to Betty White before his death

Bob Saget said goodbye to Betty White in a heartfelt statement a little over a week before his own sudden death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Two comedic icons, Betty White and Bob Saget, tragically died just a little over a week from one another.

The Full House star paid tribute to White before his sudden death that sent shockwaves across Hollywood.

Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, at age 99, weeks shy of her milestone 100th birthday.

And Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9 after performing a show, and his cause of death is currently not unknown.

Betty White’s death was met with a wave of fabricated information forcing her agent to clarify her cause of death.

As numerous tributes pour in for Bob Saget, he left a touching tribute of his own for The Golden Girl, who reportedly died peacefully in her sleep at age 99.

Bob Saget wondered about the afterlife in tribute to Betty White

The late Bob Saget wrote a lengthy, heartwarming and funny tribute to Betty White on the day of her death.

He started by describing the comic’s personality in a social media post with a photo of White.

“This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be… Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love,” he wrote.

Saget then recalled his days as a teenager sneaking on to the set of 70’s sitcom The Mary Tyler Show in which Betty White portrayed Sue Ann Nivens and becoming friends with her years later.

“From the first time I snuck into “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” at 15 years old and watched her hit everything she said out of the park, to decades later, getting to hang out with her on several occasions, I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was.”

He goes on to share a hilarious and sweet memory he had with Betty White on the way to a press junket.

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours— I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’”

“She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite— ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.’ And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”



Saget then touched on Betty White’s love for her husband Allen Ludden, who died 40 years before her death; the actress never remarried. He also wondered about the afterlife in the heart-breaking final chapter of his tribute.

Bob Saget then wrote about the afterlife

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.”

Betty White never had children but was a stepmother to Allen Ludden’s three kids from a previous marriage. Bob Saget’s three children and wife Kelly Rizzo survives him.