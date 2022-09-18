Blake Lively shares pregnancy photos and puts paparazzi on blast for staking out her home

Actress Blake Lively at a Michael Kors Collection fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Actress Blake Lively put the paparazzi, who are staking out her home, on blast and shared candid pregnancy photos.

She is currently expecting her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump on the red carpet earlier this week at the 10th Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

The couple share three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and two-year-old Betty.

The 35-year actor criticized the paparazzi for taking photos of her children in a statement.

She also detailed how the photojournalists affect her children when they stake her home for exclusive photos.

Blake Lively shows her baby bump in a swimsuit

Lively is fed up with paparazzi outside her home and shared a photo dump of her gorgeous pregnancy pictures with her baby bump visible in a bid to rid them.

The Instagram post featured 10 intimate pictures including one with her friend Taylor Swift, older sister Robyn Lively, and several with her hubby Ryan Reynolds. She is pictured smiling in a red swimsuit in the first photo.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she declared in the caption.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb,” Lively concluded.

Lively wed the Green Lantern star in 2012 and they welcomed their first child together two years later.

The stunning actress did not announce her pregnancy but shared photos from her appearance at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

She looked fashionable and radiant in a shiny sequin dress and a white scarf in the photos.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are hoping for a boy

According to US Weekly, Ryan and Blake who share three daughters are hoping for a baby boy.

“They are hoping for a boy this time around. But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender,” a source said to the outlet.

The Hollywood power couple reportedly “love being parents,” per the source, noting that the pair are seemingly scheduling their pregnancies two years apart.

“The timing is perfect because all of their kids are two years apart so they’re keeping with the pattern,” the source claimed.