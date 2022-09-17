Blake Lively shows off baby bump in a metallic thigh-skimming minidress for fourth pregnancy reveal

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Blake Lively is pregnant again and rather than making an announcement on social media or elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds’ wife shocked everyone by proudly revealing the happy news in person with a big baby bump surprise.

The Gossip Girl star made her pregnancy debut at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Friday, as she showed off her visible baby bump in a gorgeous metallic thigh-skimming minidress.

Blake looked stunning for her day out as she was positively glowing as she accessorized her incredible dress with cream-colored platform heels that perfectly matched her scarf and headband.

In a conversation with Moira Forbes, president and publisher of ForbesWomen, Blake explained, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

With four siblings of her own, Blake admitted that her family inspires her to stay creative in life, from being a mother to a successful businesswoman and actor.

Blake and Ryan already have three children together, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Blake Lively is glowing after announcing her pregnancy with baby number four. Pic credit: Alessandra G/Backgrid

Blake Lively recently shared a bikini photo

While we don’t know how far along in her pregnancy Blake currently is, it’s fair to say that she’s been hiding her baby bump and waiting for the right time to let the world know.

In fact, she may have been throwing fans off her trail, as the 35-year-old actress recently shared a poolside bikini photo that showed absolutely no sign of a possible pregnancy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the snap taken just three weeks ago, Blake posed in front of palm trees and blue skies in a white bikini that featured cap sleeves and large metal rings that held her bikini bottoms together on each hip.

She captioned the photo, “summer lovin’ …had me a blast,” and now it’s looking like that may have been a throwback.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hoping for a boy

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently the proud parents of three little girls. With baby number four on the way, the pair are reportedly hoping to switch things up this time, as they’ve yet to welcome a little boy.

“They are hoping for a boy this time around,” an Us Weekly source claims. “But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender.”

It was also pointed out that the timing of this pregnancy could not have been better. Blake and Ryan’s three children are spaced two years apart, and that will be the same for their fourth baby, likely due in early 2023.