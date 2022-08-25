Blake Lively in white bikini for ‘summer lovin’

Blake Lively showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini by the pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Blake Lively has the kind of life most women envy; a beautiful face, a handsome husband, three adorable little girls, a thriving career, and an absolutely banging body, which she recently showed off.

The A Simple Favor star wore a white bikini top with short sleeves and a low-cut neckline, paired with white bottoms that featured a gold circle on the side.

She stood in front of a pool with rafts that was surrounded by palm trees as she smiled in front of a clear blue sky. She looked like a model as the camera faced her from down below, and her famously blonde tresses hung down in beach waves.

She looked to be makeup-free, though she was glowing from the inside out as she showed off her bronzed complexion.

She captioned the shot, “☀️summer lovin’ …had me a blast,” a quote taken from the movie Grease with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Blake’s summery photo received over 1 million likes, including from Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, model Gigi Hadid, and former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Blake has a huge following on Instagram, with 34.7 million followers at the moment, counting singer Jessica Simpson, and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as fans.

Blake Lively claimed she feels more confident in her body after having children

While she doesn’t often share bikini photos on Instagram, Blake works hard to achieve her incredibly toned figure. Despite that, she’s confident in her body regardless, especially after having her three daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

She has found contentment in motherhood, telling Forbes having children made her “so much more confident” in her own skin.

She added, “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

According to Blake’s personal trainer, Don Saladino, she’s a human being like anyone else and has to work hard just like anyone else would to achieve her figure.

He told E! News, “I think the thing with Blake now is that she’s understanding the importance of trying to be consistent. She’s no different than any other person you know, she’s a mother right?”

He continued, “She’s a human being. Just because she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean that her tissue or muscle or bones are any different. She’s a human being.”

Blake started her own non-alcoholic mixed drink business called Betty Buzz

One thing that probably helps Blake keep the calories off is that she doesn’t drink any alcohol due to not liking how it makes her feel. She told People, however, that it can be difficult because she doesn’t really feel part of the social scene.

Blake created her own non-alcoholic sparkling mixer business called Betty Buzz, telling the magazine, “I like being social. I like people coming together. I found that sometimes not drinking, the thing that was interesting was that it was a little alienating because you don’t feel—and maybe it’s just in your own head—but you just don’t really feel a part of it.”