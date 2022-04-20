Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni ‘threatens judge’ after getting kicked out of courtroom 

Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna. Pic credit: @tokyotonionline/Instagram

The Blac Chyna and Kardashian saga has a new player — Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni.

Blac Chyna is involved in a $100 million lawsuit against the Kar-Jenner clan after alleging they interfered with her career and TV show. Blac Chyna shares her daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and the two used to have an E! Network reality television show together.

After Tokyo Toni posted rants against the Kar-Jenners’ appearances, a Kardashian lawyer asked to have Toni banned from the court. The judge granted the attorney’s wishes, which led to Tokyo Toni allegedly threatening the judge outside of the courtroom.

Despite the chaos, Chyna seemed unphased as she posted swimwear pictures that featured her clothing line.

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni ‘threatens judge’ in Kardashian case

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, allegedly threatened the judge after being kicked out of a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday.

An attorney for the Kardashians, Michael Rhodes, had asked Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, to be banned from court after a video she made on Monday. Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of the Los Angeles Superior Court agreed and declared that Tokyo was not allowed to re-enter the courtroom.

TMZ reports Tokyo Toni then claimed in another video, “I’m gonna get that judge.” Threatening a judge is a federal offense, and the FBI was reportedly called.

Tokyo Toni attacks Kardashians’ appearances in court

Tokyo has been on a string of tirades against the Kardashian family while commenting on the Kar-Jenners’ appearances in court.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one, she was critical of Khloé Kardashian and said, “Khloé was shaking her f*****g head off everything every juror said.” Tokyo continued, “You all right, b***H? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, b***h?”

Tokyo also likened Kris Jenner’s appearance to a character from the movie Saw.

Blac Chyna sues the Kardashians for ‘sabotaging her career’

Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kar-Jenner clan includes $40 million for loss of earnings and $60 million in future earnings for a whopping total of $100 million.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, claims the Kardashians torpedoed her reality TV show with Rob Kardashian called Rob & Chyna.

She previously took to Twitter to explain her side of the story and why she was going to court with the Kardashians. She wrote, “I’m taking them [the Kardashians] to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong.”

The trial is ongoing.