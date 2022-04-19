Blac Chyna poses in barely-there swimwear ahead of Kardashians trial 

Blac Chyna in swimwear before Kardashians trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Blac Chyna is going to trial with the Kardashian clan, but that is not stopping her from sharing skimpy bikini pictures.

The Instagram model did not let anyone see her sweat as she posted new pictures on Instagram. The sultry photos feature Blac Chyna, her curvy body, and numerous tattoos.

Chyna, born Angela White, sued the Kardashians in 2017 after they allegedly put the ax on her show Rob & Chyna and interfered with her earnings.

Blac Chyna displayed her bikini body and posted a link where fans could achieve her look.

Blac Chyna poses in skimpy swimsuit ahead of Kardashians trial

Black Chyna posed in tiny swimwear from her website ahead of her trial against the Kardashians. The mother of Dream and Cairo shared the swimwear photos and a link to where fans could get the bathing suits.

The black swimsuit revealed Blac Chyna’s numerous tattoos that covered her body. She threw her head back and closed her eyes in the sultry shots.

Chyna rocked a large black and white hat in another photo. The swimsuit design was an X shape that covered her cleavage and not much else. The bathing suit had ties on the sides which sat on her voluptuous hips.

She wore a short pink wig with bangs in another photo which featured a black-and-white one-shouldered two-piece swimsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the caption, “Brand new items are on @blacchynacloset (Small-Large) www.BlacChynaCloset.com.”

Many of Blac Chyna’s comments appeared to be pro-Kardashian, as commenters asked where her children were. One fan quipped, “Not you suing the Kardashians sis you need help.”

Another asked, “Where ya kids at Chy?”

Pic credit: @blacchyna/Instagram

Some commenters showed Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend’s love and left fire emojis and compliments.

Blac Chyna vs.The Kardashians in court

TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner were in the courtroom. Surprisingly, Blac Chyna’s ex Rob Kardashian was absent.

Chyna is suing the Kardashians for disrupting her successful E! Network reality TV show. Chyna has a long history with the Kardashians; she used to be friends with Kim and even appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their relationship soured when Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner began dating Tyga, the father of Chyna’s son Cairo.

Rob & Chyna was an E! Network spinoff of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that followed Rob and Chyna as they fell in love and had baby Dream.

She took to Twitter to explain her side of the story and revealed that she was speaking up for herself and her children.

Chyna wrote, “When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

She continued about why she was going to court with the Kardashians. She wrote, “I’m taking them [the Kardashians] to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong.”

Chyna expressed gratitude for the legal process and wrote, “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

The trial between Chyna and the Kardashians is in the jury selection phase.