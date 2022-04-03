Blac Chyna clowned on social media as Twitter reminds her it’s her day to get her kids

Blac Chyna has a lawsuit with Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Blac Chyna gets hilariously roasted for her child custody split with Tyga and Rob Kardashian. The 33-year-old tweeted about being a single mother and giving up three of her cars due to a lack of support.

However, Rob and Tyga both fired back, revealing how much time they spent with their kids.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” Tyga wrote in response to Blac Chyna’s claims.

Rob Kardashian followed the rapper’s lead, spilling the tea on a similar custody arrangement.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

The model and former reality TV star did not offer a rebuttal, giving her baby fathers’ claims more authenticity according to fans.

Twitter roasts Blac Chyna for child custody agreement with Rob and Tyga

Twitter users decided to remind Blac Chyna that she has her kids today in a hilarious fashion.

“Not the internet reminding Blac Chyna that tomorrow is her day with the kids,” a person wrote with a meme of Wendy Williams laughing.

“Rest up Blac Chyna you have a big day tomorrow,” a viral tweet with over 190,000 likes said.

Another hilarious roast of Chyna on Twitter said, “I just got sad thinking about how Blac Chyna will never be able to take her kids to chick-fil-a 😔😔 Damn.”

The tweet responds to Tyga and Rob’s unchallenged claim that the model only gets her two children on Sunday when Chick-Fil-A closes all locations.

“This how blac chyna woke up this morning,” a tweet writes along with a painting of a woman looking exhausted.

This how blac chyna woke up this morning pic.twitter.com/550nhmbcm5 — YOUR HINUS 🦅🏁 (@desertclarksdon) April 3, 2022

Another hilarious jab at the former reality TV star shares a clip of Regina Hall in Scary Movie to represent Chyna when Rob and Tyga come to collect the kids.

Blac Chyna when Tyga and Rob come pick up the kids tonight. pic.twitter.com/MsPAaIFIfd — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) April 3, 2022

Blac Chyna shares a video with her son King Cairo

Following her viral exchange with Rob and Tyga, Blac Chyna shared a video of herself enjoying a meal with her son with Tyga, King Cairo.

Tyga and Blac Chyna began dating in December 2011 and had a son together, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012.

They split in 2014 when Tyga began a relationship with KUWTK star Kylie Jenner, leading to a social media feud between Chyna and Jenner.

However, Chyna started dating Jenner’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian, in 2016, putting a temporary hold on their feud.

In November 2016, she gave birth to their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian. The relationship quickly unraveled, and the pair accused each other of domestic violence.