Billie Eilish puts on PDA with boyfriend, makes fashion statement at the Variety Hitmakers Ceremony

Billie Eilish makes a fashion statement after ditching the blonde hair. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish put her newly-dyed brunette hair on full display at Variety’s 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles.

She reportedly attended the event with her brother Finneas O’Connell and her controversial new boyfriend, Matthew Vorce.

The new couple packed on the PDA at the event, despite the singer’s bids to keep the relationship private.

The 19-year-old singer and songwriter, along with her brother, won an award for the Film Song of the Year for their James Bond soundtrack, No Time to Die.

Eilish made a bold statement on the red carpet, returning to her baggy clothes along with her new brunette hair – very different from her more racy displays earlier this year.

The singer added matching crimson-colored t-shirt trousers and along with a set of small necklaces at the award show red carpet.

billie on the red carpet at variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers event today!!@billieeilish #billieeilish pic.twitter.com/7cQr0TYLfb — Happier Than Ever 🇵🇪 (@LeonardoRivasC3) December 4, 2021

Billie Eilish at Variety's 2021 Hitmaker Brunch on Saturday



📸: Phillip Faraone pic.twitter.com/CjnqSnmmoT — Consequence (@consequence) December 5, 2021

Billie Eilish and Mathew Vorce reportedly pack on the PDA

Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce allegedly started dating in April, but the couple has maintained a low profile.

Witnesses at the event in Los Angeles told The Blast that the item was “very affectionate” with each other at the star-studded event.

They were reportedly kissing and holding hands with a witness telling the publication that they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Matthew Tyler Vorce is an actor who courted controversy after allegedly using homophobic, racist and body-shaming language in social media posts.

According to People Magazine, Vorce issued an apology after his social media post surfaced, writing the following:

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible, and I understand how offensive those words are,” the 29-year-old wrote. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter.”

Billie Eilish opens up about previous relationship

In the 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the 19-year-old singer opened up about her first serious relationship with Brandon ‘Q’ Adams — the pair broke up in 2019.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about, she said in the documentary, adding:

“I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. You think you do,’” she explained.