Billie Eilish says she has never ‘felt desired’ or ‘powerful’ in a relationship

Singer Billie Eilish says that she dresses the way she does because she has “never felt desired.”

Eilish talked about her clothing style and body image issues in an interview for the upcoming July/August issue of the British magazine GQ.

Eilish, known for wearing loose-fitting clothes and her androgynous style, said that her fashion sense evolved from her personal life experiences, particularly the way she was treated by her past boyfriends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The five-time Grammy winner said that her past boyfriends never treated her in a way that made her feel desired.

“Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”

Eilish wears baggy clothes to hide her body

She said she dresses in oversized T-shirts, baggy jeans, and pants because she doesn’t want people to pass judgment about her physique.

“But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before,” she said.

Eilish said that she is flexible about her clothing style and that she sometimes dresses like a boy and sometimes like a “swaggy girl.”

She added that she sometimes feels trapped by the persona she has created as an artist and that people don’t view her as a woman.

Eilish has also never felt powerful in a relationship

She added that she has also never “felt powerful” in a relationship.

She admitted that on one occasion when she felt powerful enough, she took advantage of the person’s kindness because she wasn’t used to feeling powerful.

She concluded that her experience in past relationships has caused issues in her personal life and that recently she has not felt attracted to people.

“It’s been months and I am not attracted to people anymore. I don’t know what’s going on… It’s actually kind of dope.”

Eilish has talked about her body image issues and clothing style before

This is not the first time that Eilish has addressed issues relating to her personal life, public persona, body image issues, and clothing style.

She revealed in May 2109, during a campaign shoot for Calvin Kelin, that she wore baggy clothes to avoid drawing attention to her body. She added that wearing loose-fitting clothes ensured that people won’t be able to form an opinion about her body since they haven’t seen it.

She told Elle in September 2019 that she may stop wearing baggy clothes when she turns 18.

In March, she stripped down to her bra during a performance at a concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. She said that she staged the performance to protest sexism and body shaming.

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

Eilish tank top photo went viral in 2019

In June 2019, Eilish began trending on Twitter after a photo surfaced on social media showing her wearing a tight tank top. Twitter users sharing the photo commented about her physique and the size of her breasts.

“My boobs were trending on Twitter!” Eilish told Elle. “At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!”

like with the billie eilish business today, she wears one tank top and the main focus is on her boobs, i couldn't handle that man — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) June 23, 2019

I fucking hate people. Her whole career Billie eilish has worn baggy ass clothing to cover up her figure. She wears a tank top ONCE and because she has big boobs everyone is saying how she's "flaunting her figure" or "being too slutty." First of all she's 17 years old so chill. — Alex Berger (@AlexBerger1) June 23, 2019

She claimed that on one occasion when she wore a tank top while FaceTiming with a male friend, he told her to go and wear a shirt.

Eilish insisted that she looked good in the tank top and that she did not like being “slut-shamed” for wearing tight tops because she has big breasts.