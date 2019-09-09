Billie Eilish tank top picture: Singer opens up about photo that went viral on Twitter

Billie Eilish has opened up in an interview with Elle’s Women of Music issue about the incident in June when she trended on Twitter after a photo emerged showing her in a tight tank top. Eilish reveals in the new interview that she may stop wearing baggy clothes when she turns 18.

Eilish has claimed in the past that she wears baggy clothes to hide her figure in order to prevent people from sexualizing her.

“My boobs were trending on Twitter!” Eilish exclaimed in the interview with Elle. “At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!”

“I look good in it. I was born with f**king boobs, bro. I was born with DNA that was gonna give me big-a** boobs,” she continued.

She added that she may switch her fashion style when she is 18 on December 18, 2019.

She told Elle that she disliked being slut-shamed for wearing tight tops just because she has big breasts. She recalled an incident when she wore a tank top while FaceTiming with a male friend and the friend asked to go and wear a shirt.

“Someone with smaller boobs could wear a tank top, and I could put on that exact tank top and get slut-shamed because my boobs are big. That is stupid. It’s the same shirt!” she said.

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable? Not a porno!” she continued. “But I know it would be a huge thing. I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.'”

Eilish’s “boobs” trended on Twitter back in June after some trolls reacted to a photo showing her wearing a tight tank top by posting comments that many of her fans considered to be sexually objectifying.

A Twitter user had shared a photo showing the 17-year-old wearing a tight-fitting tank top beneath a baggy hoodie while posing with a fan at one of her shows in Nashville. The user added a comment, “Billie Eilish is thick.”

After several other Twitter users shared the image with sexualizing comments about Eilish’s body and appearance, many of her fans came to her defense and accused the Twitter users of sexually objectifying a minor. Eilish is only 17 years old.

Billie Eilish is a MINOR. 17. Y'all are creepy ass weirdos and need to stop — willem dahoe (@hummusnchill) June 23, 2019

The fact that Billie Eilish is a child going to great lengths to hide her physical self from people to avoid being sexualized only to be sexualized the moment anyone sees her in something not reminiscent of a TENT makes me want to barehanded snap necks I'm just sayin — Living Dead Squirrel (@The_GothDaddy) June 23, 2019

billie eilish wore a tank top. a TANK TOP. she didn’t fucking strip NAKED. it’s HOT u cant expect her to walk around in baggy sweaters every single day,just keep your dicks in your pants you dumb shits what she wears is none of your business period — uniba ☾ (@hollandsprfct) June 23, 2019

dude, that's gross. she literally has been hiding her body to avoid comments like that pic.twitter.com/b3fMQiyfgV — taïga (@taigaokami) June 23, 2019

it's not her job to not be sexy, it's YOUR job not to publicize your weird thoughts about her. Not because you're not allowed to think that way, but because she DOESN'T LIKE IT. We're not mad because you think she's attractive, but because she actively doesn't like it. — Eden (@Edenass42069) June 24, 2019

Some fans also recalled that during a campaign for Calvin Klein in May, Eilish had explained that she wore baggy clothes to avoid drawing attention to her body and physique.

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

Eilish is a singer, songwriter, and model, who rose to popularity in 2016 after releasing her debut single Ocean Eyes, first on SoundCloud and later under the Interscope Records label.

She released her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me in 2017. She released her single Lovely in 2018 and her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. The album included hits such as Bury a Friend, Bad Guy, and Wish You Were Gay.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200.