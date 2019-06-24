Home > People

Billie Eilish tank top photo defended by fans after trolls objectify her online

24th June 2019 9:33 AM ET
Billie Eilish
Fans have defended pop singer Billie Eilish on Twitter. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

Billie Eilish’s fans quickly came to her defense on Twitter on Sunday after a photo of her in a tank top led to trolls posting sexually objectifying comments about her online.

The photo — which shows the 17-year-old When the Party is Over singer posing with a fan while wearing the white tank top underneath a baggy hoodie — was shared by one user with the comment, “Billie Eilish is THICK”, a phrase used to refer to a woman’s attractiveness because of her “voluptuous or curvaceous figure”.

Thousands of others liked and shared the image, with many posting crude and sexually objectifying messages in reference to the photo.

However, Eilish’s fans quickly rose to her defense accusing others of trying to objectify a minor. Many also recalled how during her May campaign shoot for Calvin Klein Eilish had said that she normally wore baggy clothes to avoid drawing attention to her body.

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

Eilish’s popularity has been growing exponentially in recent months. The singer, songwriter and model first came to attention in 2016 when she released her debut single Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud, and later under Insterscope Records label.

She released her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me in 2017, and it hit the top 15 in the U.S., U.K. Australia and Canada. She has collaborated with top artists such as Khalid with whom she released the single Lovely in April 2018. Lovely featured in the soundtrack of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

She released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. The album, which hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, included hit singles such as Bury a Friend, Bad Guy, and Wish You Were Gay

