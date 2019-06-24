Billie Eilish tank top photo defended by fans after trolls objectify her online

Billie Eilish’s fans quickly came to her defense on Twitter on Sunday after a photo of her in a tank top led to trolls posting sexually objectifying comments about her online.

The photo — which shows the 17-year-old When the Party is Over singer posing with a fan while wearing the white tank top underneath a baggy hoodie — was shared by one user with the comment, “Billie Eilish is THICK”, a phrase used to refer to a woman’s attractiveness because of her “voluptuous or curvaceous figure”.

Billie Eilish is THICK pic.twitter.com/aNSGvJJYOA — k (@PogbaEscobar) June 22, 2019

Thousands of others liked and shared the image, with many posting crude and sexually objectifying messages in reference to the photo.

However, Eilish’s fans quickly rose to her defense accusing others of trying to objectify a minor. Many also recalled how during her May campaign shoot for Calvin Klein Eilish had said that she normally wore baggy clothes to avoid drawing attention to her body.

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

Billie Eilish is a MINOR. 17. Y'all are creepy ass weirdos and need to stop — willem dahoe (@hummusnchill) June 23, 2019

The fact that Billie Eilish is a child going to great lengths to hide her physical self from people to avoid being sexualized only to be sexualized the moment anyone sees her in something not reminiscent of a TENT makes me want to barehanded snap necks I'm just sayin — The Gemini Collector (@fullmetalcunt) June 23, 2019

billie eilish wore a tank top. a TANK TOP. she didn’t fucking strip NAKED. it’s HOT u cant expect her to walk around in baggy sweaters every single day,just keep your dicks in your pants you dumb shits what she wears is none of your business period — uniba ☾ (@hollandsprfct) June 23, 2019

dude, that's gross. she literally has been hiding her body to avoid comments like that pic.twitter.com/b3fMQiyfgV — taïga (@taigaokami) June 23, 2019

Billie Eilish dresses how she dresses so that nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. She doesn't want people to judge her body, she doesn't want to be sexualized. — 샤지아 (@_btssm) June 23, 2019

And you should start using your brain the right way — 𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒊 (@Silly_ZxZ) June 24, 2019

it's not her job to not be sexy, it's YOUR job not to publicize your weird thoughts about her. Not because you're not allowed to think that way, but because she DOESN'T LIKE IT. We're not mad because you think she's attractive, but because she actively doesn't like it. — Eden (@Edenass42069) June 24, 2019

Eilish’s popularity has been growing exponentially in recent months. The singer, songwriter and model first came to attention in 2016 when she released her debut single Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud, and later under Insterscope Records label.

She released her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me in 2017, and it hit the top 15 in the U.S., U.K. Australia and Canada. She has collaborated with top artists such as Khalid with whom she released the single Lovely in April 2018. Lovely featured in the soundtrack of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

She released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. The album, which hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, included hit singles such as Bury a Friend, Bad Guy, and Wish You Were Gay