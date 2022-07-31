Billie Eilish celebrates 1 year anniversary of Happier Than Ever with emotional message to fans

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish rocks a stylish hairdo in a cute selfie. Pic credit:@billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish looks radiant and cheerful as she shares an emotional message with her fans.

The 20-year-old superstar reflected on the first anniversary of her second album Happier Than Ever.

The pop album received acclaim from music critics, making numerous lists of the best albums of 2021.

Fans also rushed to buy the 16-track album keeping it at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks.

In a new video, Eilish let her supporters know their love hasn’t gone unnoticed as she delivers a personal message to them.

Eilish’s music put her in the spotlight at just 15 with her songwriting partner and older brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish is grateful as she gets candid about her life

Billie Eilish couldn’t stop smiling as she shares an impromptu video reflecting on the anniversary of Happier Than Ever.

“I love you all so much and this last year has been so f***ed up in so many ways, good and bad,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Last year, the singer released a public apology after an old video surfaced of her mouthing a racist slur to a song when she was 13 or 14 years of age.

She also faced criticism for changing her fashion style from baggy outfits to more revealing clothing, which she attributed to her growing confidence as a young woman.

“I’m so grateful for you all, and I’m so grateful for the life that I have and the people that I know, and getting to work with my brother and having made this album together, she said.

“It was such an amazing process…truly making the album was like some of my favorite memories in my life. I had such a good time. We laughed so much and it’s very cathartic.”

“I just love you so much,” she said of her supporters, who she also described as “more than” just “fans,” adding that her supporters feel more like a little family.

“I’m really grateful for you and I’m grateful for life and I’m grateful for experiences and bad things and good things and it all leads to where we go or whatever the f**k, so yeah, love you. So much.”

Billie celebrates her brother’s 25th birthday

Billie showed a lot of love to her brother, Finneas, who she refers to as her best friend, and wished him a happy 25th birthday.

“happy birthday to my best friend, you make life feel worth something,” she wrote in the caption of two photos of the pair when they were young.

The pair of musicians has won numerous accolades for their collaborative efforts including Grammy Awards for Record of the Year twice in a row, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Eilish is the daughter of actress Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell — both of whom are also musicians and work with their children.