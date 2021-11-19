Beyonce is chic in preppy school girl outfit complete with tennis skirt and white sneakers

Beyonce has dominated Instagram again with another hot outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Beyonce is showing off her preppy, sporty side!

Beyonce just released the track Be Alive for the new film King Richard

The Crazy In Love singer, 40, rocked a school-girl vibe ensemble, wearing a short, pleated, grey tennis skirt, a tight grey sweater tucked neatly into the top of the skirt, and some striped socks with white sneakers.

Beyonce shared the pics to her Instagram page, posing in what appeared to be a study with a shelf full of books behind her while wearing some circular shades over her eyes, her long honey locks down and wavy.

In another shot, Bey tilted her sunglasses down, holding them at an angle under her chin while cocking her head to one side in a coy move.

To really bring forward the boarding school feeling, the singer also took some pics outside of a huge University-looking stone building, her grey ensemble blending seamlessly with the scenery behind her.

Though she did not divulge any details or hints as to any meaning behind the photo session, the tennis theme may have been a nod to Beyonce’s recent single entitled Be Alive.

The track will be featured on the new film King Richard, which chronicles the lives of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Beyonce has been serving the looks recently on her Instagram page

The iconic artist is no stranger to nailing absolutely every outfit she chooses to wear, displaying her incredible fashion style on her social media page as often as possible.

Her previously-slower postings have now increased over recent weeks and fans are having the best time drooling over Bey’s dominating beauty.

Just over one month ago, the singer tore up Instagram when she shared pics of herself in a gorgeous, thigh-high split, emerald skirted gown with a black top that came down in a plunging neckline that revealed a lot of skin.

The sexy ensemble was tied together with some stunning emerald and diamond-encrusted jewelry around her neck and on her ears.

The singer also shared some snaps in a silky green gown as she posed on a fancy yacht

Four weeks ago, Beyonce had fans going crazy again when she shared some seriously elegant snaps of herself with husband Jay-Z.

The two appeared to be taking a fancy yacht cruise as many of the photos showed the couple on a water vessel surrounded by other small boats.

Bey was shown wearing a pale green, silky dress with a steep neckline that culminated in a subtle gathering of fabric at the middle of her chest.

Keeping her long hair straight and down, Beyonce wore rectangular shades on her face, some dazzling earrings with a matching double-layered choker, and green heels with ribbons that twisted up and around her ankles to match her dress.

Aside from slaying on Instagram, Beyonce is gearing up for a busy 2022, with a highly-anticipated return to touring set to begin sometime in the summer.

The singer is also rumored to be in the running for an Academy Award nomination for her song Be Alive, joining Jay-Z in the list of possible contenders with the rapper being considered for his musical contribution to the film The Harder They Fall.