Beyonce displays her physique in a plunging halter style gown with a thigh high leg slit

Beyonce kept the Instagram feed alive with her latest post as she bared some skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Beyonce knows how to serve the looks!

The songstress, 40, rocked Instagram once again with yet another stunning ensemble to leave fans’ jaws dropping to the floor.

Beyonce totally served up the looks in a major way in her skin-baring dress

Wearing a halter-style gown with a black top and emerald green, silken skirted bottom, and a brilliantly sparkly diamond and emerald encrusted choker adorning her neck, Beyonce gave off some serious heat as she stared fixedly into the camera while rocking the poses.

Sharing the snaps in three different sets of posts, Beyonce struck some model-esque positions for her somewhat rare appearance on her social media site.

In one series of pics, the Crazy in Love singer revealed even more skin than the dress was already showing when she perched her leg on a staircase railing to display just how high that thigh slit actually went.

With her pearly whites bared in a sexy snarl in another photo, Beyonce left nothing to the imagination as she showed off just how fancy that neck-hugging jewelry was.

She gave fans a close-up of the bottom half of her face so the baubles were on full display against her flawless skin.

The R&B and Pop queen doesn’t disappoint with her rare but on-point posts

Prior to stunning the world with her glamorous outfit, Beyonce shared another series of svelte and fierce pics in a different physique-enhancing gown.

Rocking a gravity-defying strapless, black dress Beyonce tore up her Instagram page as she put her hourglass figure on exhibit.

The singer appeared to be posing on the same staircase she stood upon in her most recent postings and looked like Hollywood royalty in the body-hugging, ruched gown, no jewelry, and some rectangular, blue-tinted shades.

Beyonce wore the knockout piece for a surprise, and sneaky, appearance at the London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z.

She gave fans a peek inside the limo she and her rapper hubby shared for their arrival at the event, sharing a photo of herself snuggling into Jay-Z’s side as he looked deadpan into the camera.

In another pic taken inside their fancy ride, Jay-Z broke out of his serious zone to flash a smile while his wife playfully bit her lip to make a little snarl as one eye formed a coy wink and she made a rocker symbol with one hand.

With her postings coming about once every one to two weeks, fans will likely have to wait it out to satisfy their Beyonce cravings until the singer decides to grace Instagram with her elegance once more.