Beyonce announces new album–Here’s what we know about Renaissance

Beyonce shook up social media today with a very important announcement regarding her highly-anticipated seventh album release. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Beyonce Knowles-Carter has graced the internet with her presence and has done it to make a very important announcement.

The singing sensation, 40, has been Instagram-quiet in the past few months, sharing only tidbits here and there from her ultra-busy life as she has kept fans at bay regarding news of any upcoming musical releases since teasing an album was in the works last summer.

Now, the self-named Bey Hive, which comprises the singer’s loyal followers, has a good reason to get extra excited for summertime as the vocalist has finally announced her big return after six long years away from the recording studio.

Beyonce announced her new album Renaissance will come out July 29th

In a series of stunning posts on her Instagram page, Beyonce wowed the crowds and took the country by storm as she shared snaps from her recent photoshoot with British Vogue for their July issue as her Columbia Records label company simultaneously, and undoubtedly intentionally, revealed via their personal Instagram account that the star was releasing her seventh studio album soon.

The music streaming platform Tidal, founded by none other than Bey’s own husband, rapper Jay-Z, also released a statement about the songstress’ new music.

The record will be the first since Bey graced the airwaves with her sixth album Lemonade way back in 2016 and is said to be featuring sixteen tracks, while also being just the first album in a two-part series, with this one called Act I.

Beyonce teased her new album in an interview last year

As her followers celebrate the queen’s triumphant return after such a long hiatus, a quick dive into the internet reveals that the singer actually teased her new album in an interview almost one year ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar last August, Beyonce shared with the magazine that she was working hard to put out new music, saying, “I feel a renaissance emerging,” a now-obvious nod to her new album’s title.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she continued in her chat with the publication, adding “…I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Although this will be the first solo album from Beyonce in years, the singer has continued to work hard in her career, launching her beloved athleisure clothing line Ivy Park and hitting the microphone for collaborations with her hubby, and lending her talents to the sound track for the live-action Lion King, which came out in 2019.