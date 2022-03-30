Beyonce wore the sheerest gown for her invite-only Oscar’s after-party and fans are in shock

Beyonce had fans nearly drooling over her latest Instagram post after she shared the photos of her stunningly sheer gown from her Oscar’s after-party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MarioSantoro/Admedia

Beyonce nailed another stunning look this week and shared the snaps first to her Instagram page.

The 40-year-old singer and freshly-minted Oscar nominee for her song Be Alive wowed yet again with a gorgeous sheer gown that left very little to the imagination.

Managing to elude the eager paparazzi as usual at her and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party Sunday evening, Beyonce gave fans close-up views of the gown she wore that night shared solely to her social media page.

Beyonce rocked a super sheer, sparkly gown for her Oscars after-party attire

The golden-hued dress was truly a sight to behold with its barely-there material and embellishments that only just covered up Bey’s chest area as a cascade of sparkly strips ran down her lower body to hide her modesty.

A sexy, thigh-high leg slit added extra pizzazz to the ensemble, with Bey topping off the look with a diamond choker, wavy locks, and fancy, cat-eye shades that arched elegantly across her face.

Fans were in awe of the pics and rushed to the singer’s page to share their comments.

“Queen 👑🧡🥰😍🧡👑” wrote one follower, with others chiming in saying, “We did not deserve the last pic 😫🔥,” “It’s too early for this Bey, chill on us,” and “At 4AM. Only Beyoncé’ Y’all.”

Pic credit: @beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce was celebrating her very first Oscar nomination

Although Beyonce and Jay-Z have been hosting after-parties since 2018 when they started up the tradition first in honor of their friend Mary J. Blige, the couple had even more reason to pull out all the stops this year.

Beyonce was celebrating her very first Oscar nomination of her entire career, nabbing a spot on the nominee list for her song Be Alive, which is featured in the Will Smith film King Richard.

The list for best original song included Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Oruguitas, and Dianne Warren for Somehow You Do.

Billie and Finneas ended up snagging the coveted trophy that night, but Beyonce and Jay-Z didn’t let that get them down and still held a smashing party.

Bey and Jay-Z are scrutinized for hosting party at the Chateau Marmont while protests rage against hotel

The bash, which was held at the Chateau Marmont, saw A-listers like Jessica Alba, Chris Pine, Vin Diesel, Lupita Nyong’o, and Rosario Dawson in attendance having first been forced to awkwardly pass by protesters outside who were calling for a boycott of the hotel.

Unite Here Local Union 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen told Page Six exclusively that “I have never seen so many private security guards in my life in one event. You would have thought it was Camp David or the White House.”

“We find it ironic that Jay-Z is about fighting back against the man and he had enormous support from the police,” he concluded after adding that attendees of the event should “be ashamed of themselves.”

A server for the hotel told the outlet that while they are accustomed to seeing “Black elites putting their fame and money before their fans,” they still feel that couples like Beyonce and Jay-Z “should be leveraging and moving their dollars elsewhere in solidarity with the people they claim to support and who are calling out for justice.”

Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Samira Wiley, Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Tom Morello, Edie Falco, Amanda Seyfried, Daveed Diggs, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Sarah Silverman have all been vocal in their support of the boycott, and some movies and shows have pulled out of filming at the famed location due to the protests.