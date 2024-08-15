Best Gena Rowlands movies to stream based on reviews

Gena Rowlands, a celebrated actress with a career spanning over six decades, is best known for her compelling performances in a series of films that have left a mark on American cinema.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Rowlands died at 94.

The legendary actress had Alzheimer’s disease, but her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Her collaborations with her husband, the acclaimed independent filmmaker John Cassavetes, resulted in some of their era’s most powerful and critically acclaimed films.

Following her death, many film watchers are wondering which of her films to stream.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Below is a ranking of five of Rowlands’ best movies based on their critical acclaim and lasting impact on film history.

Gena Rowlands’ best movies to watch

A Woman Under the Influence (1974) is often regarded as Rowlands’ most iconic role; the movie profoundly explores mental illness and domestic life.

Directed by John Cassavetes, the film stars Rowlands as Mabel Longhetti, a housewife whose mental instability strains her marriage and family life. Rowlands’ performance was universally praised for its raw intensity and emotional depth, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

The film itself is considered a masterpiece of independent cinema, showcasing the power of character-driven storytelling. Critics have consistently lauded Rowlands’ portrayal as one of the greatest performances in film history, cementing her legacy as an actress who was unafraid to tackle challenging and complex roles​. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has an audience score of 91 percent and a critical rating of 89 percent.

In the 1980 movie Gloria, Rowlands played a tough, street-smart woman who became the reluctant guardian of a young boy targeted by the mob. Directed by Cassavetes, the film allowed Rowlands to showcase her versatility as an actress, balancing moments of tenderness with fierce, action-packed sequences.

Her portrayal of Gloria earned her a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film has been praised for its unconventional approach to the crime thriller genre, with Rowlands’ performance being a standout element that elevates the entire production​. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 93 percent critical review score with a 79 percent audience rating.

In the 1977 movie Opening Night, Rowlands delivers a stunning performance as Myrtle Gordon, an aging actress struggling with the realities of growing older while preparing for a new stage role. The film, another collaboration with Cassavetes, delves into identity, fame, and mortality themes. Rowlands’ portrayal of Myrtle is deeply nuanced, capturing the character’s vulnerability and desperation with remarkable authenticity.

Although not as commercially successful as some of her other films, Opening Night has gained critical recognition over the years and is considered one of Rowlands’ finest performances​. Rotten Tomatoes delivered a 96 percent score from critics and 90 percent from the audience rating.

The 1984 movie Love Streams is a poignant exploration of familial love and the complexities of human relationships. Rowlands stars alongside Cassavetes, who also directed the film, playing siblings grappling with their emotional turmoil and life’s uncertainties.

Rowlands’ tender and heartbreaking performance embodies the film’s exploration of love in all its forms.

The film was Cassavetes’ final directorial work before his death, and it stands as a testament to the creative synergy between him and Rowlands. Critics have praised the film’s emotional depth and the powerful chemistry between its two leads​. It has a 100 percent certified fresh score with an 88 percent audience rating.

The Notebook is a cult classic despite mixed reviews

In one of her later roles, Rowlands starred in The Notebook, directed by her son Nick Cassavetes. The film, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, tells the story of a romance that transcends time and memory. Rowlands plays the older version of Allie Hamilton, a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Her portrayal adds emotional weight to the film, particularly in the scenes where her character struggles with losing her memories. The Notebook was a commercial success and introduced Rowlands to a new generation of filmgoers, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in cinema. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received a mixed 54 percent rating from critics but a strong 85 percent from the audience score.