Warner Bros. released photos of Ryan Gosling as Ken for Barbie movie-see the photos

Ryan Gosling showed off his impressive abs playing Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie in new snaps released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday.

The Notebook star was standing in front of a very pink house with platinum blonde hair and a slight bit of facial hair. Though he didn’t look quite like the Ken doll we grew up playing with, it’s set to be a fantastic movie so viewers will have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Ryan Gosling showed off impressive abs in newly released Barbie photos

In the newly released pictures, Ryan looks off in the distance, slightly smiling and wearing a denim vest with cut-off sleeves and a pair of tight jeans. If you had no idea what character he would play, white underwear could be seen sticking out of his jeans with KEN written on the waistband.

It’s the second photo Warner Bros. has released from the movie, with the first being a shot of Margot Robbie as Barbie, of course. Margot was seen sitting in Barbie’s famous convertible, with a blue and white striped halter top, matching blue bracelet, and a blue headband with white polka dots.

The Barbie Doll, one of the most controversial toys of its time, looks made for Margot Robbie with her blonde hair and sharp features.

The movie, which will appear in theaters on July 21, 2023, includes a whole host of famous faces, including Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera. It’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig, famous for directing films like Little Women and Lady Bird.

Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the movie directed by Greta Gerwig

In an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie claimed the controversial role comes “with a lot of baggage.” She claimed people have their own ideas about what a Barbie movie might be like, but they change their minds when they hear who is directing it.

She told the publication, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Margot isn’t the only one who had good things to say about the movie, with Simu Liu, who will also star in the movie, claiming his agent went crazy for the script. He told GQ UK, “He literally said this verbatim. He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

Audiences are looking forward to seeing Ryan and Margot as Barbie and Ken, but unfortunately, we’ll be waiting more than a year!