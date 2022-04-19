Benzino calls 50 Cent ‘the first hip hop rat’

Benzino recently called out 50 Cent as “the first hip hop rat.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia & PMA/AdMedia

Media mogul and producer Benzino referred to rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as “the first hip hop rat” due to his continued allegations that 50 snitched in the past.

Benzino’s comments put the moniker on 50, suggesting he paved the way for Tekashi 6ix9ine, who made headlines when he snitched on gang members to the feds to reduce his prison sentence.

Benzino, who recently appeared on the It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, even hinted he’s ready to drop a lawsuit on the wealthy hip-hop star and several others.

Benzino calls 50 Cent ‘first hip hop rat’ during podcast

While speaking with Raquel Harper on her podcast, Benzino blasted rapper 50 Cent after the host brought up how 50 is constantly bashing him. Benzino quickly mentioned he has a “whole firm” ready to take some legal action.

“We’re just gonna talk the facts of this man because again, I can’t say too much because you know it’s getting ready to go down,” the former co-owner of The Source said, adding he’s got a “whole lawyer team” ready to move forward on potential lawsuits.

“Listen, everybody that defamed and slandered me is getting ready to get sued. Every single site. Every radio guy. Every personality. They’re all about to be liable, and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Benzino then turned his attention to the specific topic of 50 Cent, saying he’s a man he “once helped” get safely to a hospital after 50 got stabbed at the Hit Factory. Benzino mentioned he called 50 a car service so he could get stitched up following the incident.

The media mogul said that’s the first time he and 50 had met, and despite not knowing him, he helped him out.

Benzino went on to say the next time he bumped into 50 was during a DJ conference in Puerto Rico with RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay. The producer and rapper shared a hug, and there’s a photo of that encounter out there. Those were the only two times Benzino and 50 met each other.

“But we’re talking about a man that is on paperwork rat. And we’re talking about a man whose lyrics that was used in federal indictments to indict a bunch of people. I mean, he’s the first [Tekashi 6ix9ine]. You know? Like the first hip hop rat,” Benzino told Raquel Harper.

Benzino’s claim is about 50 snitching on record exec

When Harper asked Benzino about his claim 50 is named in paperwork, the producer brought up the rapper’s situation with Ja Rule’s rap group and the record label Murder Inc. from years ago.

“Back then, you had to take a pen and a piece of paper and write down that motherf**ker and sign it, and that’s what he did,” Benzino shared.

Benzino’s allegations refer to his claim that 50 snitched on former record executive Jimmy Henchman, real name James Rosemond.

The allegations stem from Jimmy being linked to the murder of Lodi Mack, a friend of 50’s. Mack allegedly beat up Jimmy’s son in New York City. Jimmy was charged and convicted for Mack’s murder after prosecutors argued that he hired people to have Mack killed.

A document titled “Report of Investigation” from the United States Dept. of Justice’s DEA Office began making the rounds in 2009, suggesting 50 made an anonymous call to police advising them to look at Jimmy H. As a suspect in the murder. In addition, the document purportedly said 50 would cooperate with their investigation.

However, 50 denied said allegations for years, and law enforcement officials told TMZ that the documents were fake. So the “first hip hop rat” title is still up for debate and may not include 50.

50 previously shared an Instagram post joking about how Tekashi 6ix9ine is “the real King of New York,” adding that people were still listening to his music even with the informant “Nicky Barnes s**t” the rapper had going on. That post, shared in a TMZ screenshot, also included a meme of Tekashi in court, pleading his case to get reduced time.