Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine nearly came to blows outside an Atlanta club

Rapper Meek Mill had a confrontation with Tekashi 6ix9ine outside an Atlanta club. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a rowdy confrontation outside an Atlanta club early on Valentine’s Day.

Mill and 6ix9ine nearly came to blows when they ran into each other leaving the Atlanta venue. 6ix9ine reportedly confronted Mill as he was getting into his car to leave the club on Sunday morning.

A video uploaded online (see below) shows the moment that the two rappers, who have a longstanding beef, clashed.

The rappers, along with members of their entourage, can be heard shouting at each other while an irate Tekashi 6ix9ine approaches Meek.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is heard shouting insults at Meek Mill who stands his ground and responds with insults of his own.

However, thanks to the security details that surrounded them, a full-on confrontation was avoided and 6ix9ine can be seen eventually returning to his SUV.

Meek Mill vs. Tekashi 6ix9ine confrontation continued on social media

The confrontation continued on social media. Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to allege that Meek Mill was “running around with police.”

“Stop letting these rappers lie to you! they [too] tough for security @meekmill running around with police,” Tekashi wrote in all-caps in a now-deleted IG post, according to TMZ.

#6ix9ine and #meekmill almost got into a fight outside the club. Meek says he spit on him and that 6ix9ine was waiting for him outside 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MHDs4O5w5b — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 14, 2021

Meek responded, saying reports that he and 6ix9ine ran into each other outside the club were inaccurate. He insisted that 6ix9ine deliberated waited outside the club for him and purposely instigated the confrontation because he wanted a viral moment on social media.

“69 waited outside the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf …,” Meek Mill tweeted. “We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”

Meek Mill then took to Instagram to allege in a now-deleted post that “The feds sent him to take me out wtf,” according to TMZ.

“[I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me,” Meek Mill continued. “I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine have clashed in the past

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine have a longstanding beef that dates back to 6ix9ine’s trial.

During the trial, 6ix9ine cooperated with the FBI against members of the Nine Trey Bloods.

Meek took to Twitter in May to comment on the incident, referring to Tekashi as a rat.

Meek Mill was not the only rapper who called Tekashi a rat after he collaborated with the FBI during his trial. Rapper Lil Reese also called him a rat.

Tekashi 6ix9ine responded by trolling Lil Reese with a spoof video that showed the rapper pooping in his pants while being attacked by a rival gang in Chicago.