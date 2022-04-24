Ben Affleck denies trying to date Selling Sunset star

Ben Affleck reignited his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ben Affleck hit back at Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan after she claimed to match with the actor on the private dating app Raya.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating again in April 2021, about two decades after they first met on the Gigli movie set.

They confirmed that they had rekindled their romance in July and Lopez confirmed her engagement to Affleck in April 2022.

Emma Hernan says she matched with Ben Affleck

During season 5 of the Netflix hit series Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan told her co-star Chrishell Stause about matching with Affleck on the high-profile dating app.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl….” Chrishell and Emma chimed in that, “He may or may not have been texting me,” continuing: “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt,” Chrishell joked, referencing Ben’s high-profile relationship with former and current fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“Right? It was right before that,” Emma said in response. “So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Affleck seemingly denies the exchange with the reality TV star.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a rep for Affleck told PEOPLE magazine.

However, the publication adds that Hernan referenced an interaction with the actor that dates back to 2019.

In the same year, the Triple Frontier actor addressed rumors that he was on Raya.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote on Instagram in 2019 before asking the app to join him for a good cause.

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate,” he wrote at the time.

Jennifer Lopez explains her emotional engagement to Ben Affleck

Earlier this month in the On the JLo newsletter, Lopez revealed that she got engaged to Ben Affleck.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless,” she wrote explaining that she was having a bath when he popped the question.

She went on to explain her emotions about their engagement continuing:

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”