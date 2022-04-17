Jennifer Garner is turning 50 and wants to celebrate with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Los Angeles, California. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With Jennifer Garner turning 50, the Golden Globes winner wants to celebrate her milestone event with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

Recent reports citing inside sources indicate there’s absolutely no ill will from Garner towards her ex or JLo, who announced their engagement a week ago.

While Affleck and JLo are pretty busy with house hunting, Easter, and planning a wedding, Garner hoped the newly-engaged couple could work something out where they stopped to celebrate.

Garner is’ hopeful’ that Ben and JLo will celebrate her 50th with her

April 17th officially marks Jennifer Garner’s 50th birthday, giving her plenty of reason to want to celebrate with family and friends. Based on an insiders’ comments, she’s even interested in having Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez party with her.

According to a Hollywood Life insider, Jennifer Garner is currently in a “good place” regarding her relationship with Ben Affleck and his fiancee, so she extended an invite to the couple.

“Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” the source said. “But Ben is definitely planning on seeing the kids this weekend so she’s hopeful they can work it out.”

Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years, with their divorce finalized in 2018. They now share three children: daughters Violet Anne Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and son Samuel Garner Affleck.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez previously dated from 2002 to 2004, that early relationship fell apart, with Affleck moving on to date Garner, whom he then married.

However, several years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck was back with JLo. The actress and singer publicly revealed they’d rekindled their romance last July. She confirmed their engagement earlier this month.

A previous report citing an inside source indicated that Jennifer Garner was “completely favorable” when it came to the news of her ex-husband’s engagement to JLo and even congratulated the couple.

The source also said that Garner knew she and JLo would be involved in one another’s lives due to Garner sharing three kids with Ben Affleck.

Source said JLo and Ben are considering Garner’s 50th birthday party

Last week, Daily Mail reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were house hunting as they checked out a $43 million home in the same Bel-Air neighborhood where reality TV star Kylie Jenner has property.

In addition, ET Online indicated they stopped by to view the Spelling Manor last week, previously owned by Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling, known for his shows Melrose Place, Beverly Hills 90210, and more.

The 56,000-square foot home reportedly sits on about five acres of land and has 100 parking spaces. In addition, the $165-million Spelling Manor features a bowling alley, beauty salons, and screening rooms.

With that in mind, the couple has a lot going on as they plan their life together and enjoy Easter, making it difficult to squeeze in Garner’s milestone b-day celebration.

Based on comments from another HL source, JLo still thought it was “super sweet” that Garner extended them an invite to her 50th birthday party.

“It is important to all of them. They are considering stopping by. Between Easter and their kids, they have a lot on their plate, but J.Lo says she would like to try,” the source mentioned.

Garner shared her pre-birthday surprise with fans

Garner, who starred in the film 13 Going On 30 and the hit TV drama Alias, is “feeling really good about turning 50,” the source said, adding, “she feels so blessed to have an amazing circle of family and friends around her to help celebrate.”

On Saturday, the actress shared a special pre-birthday surprise she received when her childhood crush, Donny Osmond, took some time out of his schedule to meet with her. According to Garner’s Instagram caption, the visit included him singing some of her favorites and a “master class on how to be a class act.”

With Jennifer Lopez having already celebrated her milestone 50th birthday several years ago and Garner doing so on Sunday, Ben Affleck will be next. The Good Will Hunting and Batman star officially turns 50 in August.