Ashton Kutcher reveals how wife Mila Kunis felt about his mustache for Vengeance

Ashton Kutcher has discussed Mila Kunis’ feelings about his growing a mustache. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ashton Kutcher has revealed just how wife Mila Kunis felt about his growing a mustache to play a character in his new movie, Vengence.

In the film, 44-year-old Kutcher stars in BJ Novak’s directorial debut, Vengeance, as a rural Texas-based music producer called Quentin Sellers.

The character comes adorned with a large cowboy hat and a mustache, which is a highly unusual look for the ordinarily clean-shaven Kutcher.

The Dude Where’s My Car? actor appeared this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where guest host, David Alan Grier, wanted to know how Kutcher’s wife, fellow actor Kunis, felt about the new facial hair.

Kutcher joked that because he and Kunis have been together for seven years, the Black Swan actor actually thought he looked like a whole new guy.

He said, “We’ve been together for seven years,” and “she was like, ‘Oh, it’s like a different guy!’ It was exciting!”

Mila Kunis had to ‘deal with’ Ashton Kutcher’s mustache

The actor explained that when he first came across the Quentin Sellers character, he pictured him as having a “Boss Hog vibe” crossed with Burt Reynolds from Cannonball Run and Smokey and the Bandit.

Kutcher told Grier, “I was like, ‘Alright, I think this guy has got, like, this air of sophistication,'” and implied it was then decided to grow a mustache, and Kunis “had to deal with it. And that was all fun.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Butterfly Effect star also talked about how his That ’70s Show spouse had talked him into giving up his ticket into space on the very first Virgin Galactic flight.

He explained, “I was supposed to be on the first flight. And then we had kids. And she was like, ‘Do you want to be on the first flight or, like, the 50th flight?’ She had sound logic.” He jokingly added, “yeah, she made me give it up.”

Grier and Kutcher rounded up the interview by discussing the charity work the celebrity couple has done for Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Kutcher claimed the couple had raised $10 million so far.

Ashton Kutcher recently battled rare autoimmune disease

Kutcher did not speak about the recent news surrounding his admission that he was “lucky to be alive” after contracting an autoimmune disorder that left him unable to walk, hear, or see.

During an appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, he said he picked up the rare form of vasculitis two years ago, and it took about a year for him to recover.

Kutcher’s new movie, Vengeance, is a directorial debut by BJ Novak, who also stars in the movie as a New York-based podcaster who travels to rural Texas to investigate the death of a woman. It is billed as a thriller comedy.

Vengeance has been in theaters since July 29.