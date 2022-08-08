Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after autoimmune disorder left him unable to see, hear or walk

Ashton Kutcher opened up about his previous health struggle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tin/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashton Kutcher took his time in the coastal jungles of Costa Rica to open up about a previous health battle that left him scared for his life.

The That ’70s Show actor, 44, appears on the third episode of the National Geographic show, Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Kutcher and the show’s leading man, Bear, take on the cliffs, rivers, and ocean plunges of the Central American country, while the British adventurer himself shows the actor numerous survival techniques.

While speaking in terms of survival, Kutcher opened up about his previous autoimmune disorder that left him wondering if he would ever be able to walk, hear, or see again.

He said that about two years ago, he had a rare form of vasculitis that knocked out his equilibrium, which took him roughly a year to build back up.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” Kutcher said regarding his hearing, vision, and overall mobile ability.

Ashton Kutcher feels ‘lucky to be alive’ following vasculitis scare

After explaining how scary it was to wonder if he would ever regain the strength of his senses again, Kutcher said that he feels blessed to have been able to overcome the terrifying effects of the disease.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Kutcher said. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

“Hearing Ashton’s story about his autoimmune disease, you know that’s a terrifying journey,” Bear said in response. “But it’s also part of why he’s strong and resilient.”

“What do they say in survival, ‘storms make you stronger,’ and I think he’s living proof of that,” he continued.

Fans commend Ashton Kutcher’s resiliency after health scare

Although it may have been a scary time for Kutcher, fans have commented on the video clip to show that they resonated with him opening up to recount the challenging experience.

“I love that he shared that, he’s so down to earth and smart,” one YouTube user replied.

Other commenters felt the need to quote Kutcher’s phrases — showing that his words truly stuck with them.

“Surfing above your problems,” user Mary Lee-Anderson wrote next to a heart emoji.

Another viewer replied back, “That one is a keeper,… just wrote it down in my journal.”

Kutcher’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge will air tonight on National Geographic. Other celebrities featured on different episodes include Natalie Portman, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson, Rob Riggle, and Simu Liu.