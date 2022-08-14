Anne Heche’s son Homer breaks silence following mom’s tragic death

American actress Anne Heche at the HBO Emmy Awards after-party in 2017. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Anne Heche’s son Homer has shared a statement about his state of mind following his mother’s death on August 12.

Last week the Hollywood actress was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles and remained in a coma until her untimely death at age 53.

As previously reported, on August 5 Anne crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

It was later revealed that she had been involved in two other car accidents before the fatal crash.

The home, which had an occupant at the time, caught on fire as a result of the crash.

Heche was unconscious and pulled from the wreckage; however, due to her brain injury, she succumbed to her injuries.

Anne Heche’s son shares emotional statement after mother’s death

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement, shared by E! News.

“After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” Homer wrote, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

He concluded: “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Homer is a 20-year-old man whom Heche shared with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon.

Heche left Ellen DeGeneres for Laffoon, who worked as a cameraman during one of Ellen’s comedy tours. The actress had a second son with James Tupper after divorcing Laffoon.

Anne Heche’s police investigation has been dismissed

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that they have ended their investigation into Anne Heche’s fatal crash, according to Page Six.

The LAPD stated, “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case. Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Anne Heche was reportedly under the influence of cocaine according to TMZ. In addition, the late actress also had fentanyl in her system.

However, the publication notes that fentanyl may have been administered as pain medication in the hospital.

In 2020, Heche competed as one of the celebrities in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars and in 2021, Heche appeared in Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes.

Anne Heche is survived by her two children.