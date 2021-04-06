Anne Hathaway promotes sustainable living with Instagram post about Zen Water

Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to promote more sustainable living. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Anne Hathaway, 38, is continuing to take a stand for the environment in her latest Instagram post.

The Princess Diaries actress shared her thoughts about human impact on the environment, promoting the water company Zen Water.

“Plastic free is best when possible, but what about when it’s not? It’s a question that keeps me up at night (I’m not kidding), so please allow me to tell you about a company Adam and I have decided to invest in called #ZENWTR. Each @drinkZENWTR bottle is made from up to five ocean-bound plastic bottles*, which means less unnecessary virgin plastic created in our world. This also means that, over time, a tremendous amount of plastic will be kept from reaching and polluting the ocean-the company aims to “rescue”, recycle, and reuse 50 million pounds of plastic by 2025.”

She continued saying, “Make no mistake, this is not a magic bullet solution and I am not trying to greenwash you; plastic should still be avoided whenever possible. But in our imperfect world where plastic water bottles are seemingly inevitable-and for some, a very important necessity-I’m so relieved there is now a more sustainable option while we develop better solutions.*check out @drinkzenwtr for more information.”

A voice for the Earth

The actress and activist has been vocal about her concern for the Earth, even going so far as to hand over control of her Instagram account in February to lend a helping hand to Black female environmentalists.

She shared the announcement on her social media page prior to relinquishing her account, saying, “As part of the #ReclaimingOurTime campaign, tomorrow my Instagram account will be taken over by @elsamengistu to talk about her work and experiences as a Black activist in the environmental space.”

Hathaway has also been a voice for gender equality, sharing her sentiments on Instagram in March for International Women’s Day.

“We can make 2021 a landmark year for gender equality….But only if we all #ActForEqual. On #IWD2021 and in the lead-up to the #GenerationEquality Forum, join me in taking action for an equal future at the link in my bio.”

Working to change

She has been striving towards creating a more sustainable way of life for herself and her family, husband Adam and sons, Jonathon and Jack. The actress shared with InStyle magazine how her view on waste was altered while filming The Hustle with Rebel Wilson.

“I want to talk about how we can rebound the motion-picture industry because it’s one of the worst polluters on the planet. While working on The Hustle, I noticed disposable coffee cups, plastic water bottles, idling trucks, and food waste. When I finished the film, my family and I went zero waste. I’m actually putting together an environmental rider too.”

“Everything in my fridge, all of my beauty products, my cleaning products, and most of my clothing were packaged in or made of plastic,” she continued. “I was actively subsidizing the industries that I was against. Living a zero-waste lifestyle was the perfect way for me to align my day-to-day actions with my values connected to environmental sustainability.”

Hathaway balances her environmental pursuits with her acting and released the movie Lockdown in January, a film that was produced during the pandemic.