Anne Hathaway shares moving post in support of gender equality for International Women’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress and activist Anne Hathaway, 38, posted to her Instagram page yesterday to voice her support for the continued journey towards solidifying gender equality.

The star of The Devil Wears Prada shared her thoughts on International Women’s Day yesterday, urging fans to keep working towards equal opportunities for women in the workforce.

Striving towards the goal of gender equality

“We can make 2021 a landmark year for gender equality….But only if we all #ActForEqual. On #IWD2021 and in the lead-up to the #GenerationEquality Forum, join me in taking action for an equal future at the link in my bio xx.”

Hathaway has long been a voice in the entertainment industry for equality between men and women, as well as supporting independent women, and has been recognized for her humanitarian work.

In 2016, Hathaway was named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, enabling her to delve more deeply into continuing her efforts to highlight the differences in the home/work balance between women and men in the workforce and to work towards the goal of providing affordable childcare and parental leave for both parents.

The actress has also taken a stand for the environment and revealed her passion for raising her children in a more sustainable way in an interview with In Style magazine in 2019.

Living an eco-conscious lifestyle

“Everything in my fridge, all of my beauty products, my cleaning products, and most of my clothing were packaged in or made of plastic. I was actively subsidizing the industries that I was against….Living a zero-waste lifestyle was the perfect way for me to align my day-to-day actions with my values connected to environmental sustainability,” she said.

“I want to talk about how we can rebound the motion-picture industry because it’s one of the worst polluters on the planet. While working on The Hustle, I noticed disposable coffee cups, plastic water bottles, idling trucks, and food waste,” Hathaway said.

“When I finished the film, my family and I went zero waste… I think while we’re trying to put pressure on industries to do a better job of not putting toxic products that are terrible for the environment out there in the first place, the best thing we can do is take responsibility where we can.”

She continued,”I see these opportunities where I’m just like, okay, you get everyone a zero-waste kit at the beginning of a film. And we hire environmental PA’s or something to maintain the kits and use reusable coffee cups for all of us, for example, when they go on runs. Now I say if you can remember your keys and phone in the morning, you can remember a reusable coffee cup and water bottle.”