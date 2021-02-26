Anne Hathaway hands over her Instagram account in support of Black female environmentalists

Anne Hathaway is supporting Black female environmentalists by handing over control of her Instagram to Elsa Mengistu. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Anne Hathaway has relinquished control of her Instagram account temporarily to allow for the voices of Black women environmentalists to be heard on a public platform.

The Locked Down and Devil Wear’s Prada actress made the announcement on her Instagram page to give her fans insight into the upcoming changes they would be seeing.

As part of the Reclaiming Our Time campaign, Hathaway has handed over the reigns to environmentalist Elsa Mengistu, a champion for LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protection, and gun violence prevention.

Anne Hathaway supports environmentalists in Instagram move

In her final post to Instagram this week, Hathaway expressed her excitement for her involvement in the campaign and gave Mengistu a glowing and supportive introduction.

“As part of the #ReclaimingOurTime campaign, tomorrow my Instagram account will be taken over by @elsamengistu to talk about her work and experiences as a Black activist in the environmental space,” the actress wrote, adding a personal note of her exhilaration for her Instagram profile changeover.

The actress has long been a gracious supporter to charities such as the Alzheimer’s Association, The Lollipop Theater Network, Feeding America, and the Human Rights Campaign, among many others. Her work with The Lollipop Theater Network has provided a way for sick children who are battling life-threatening illnesses, and are therefore unable to leave the hospital, to view her movies.

“I can’t wait for what she has to teach us”

Along with her generous donations of money and time to her charity list, Hathaway also boasts a diverse history of humanitarian work, advocacy for gender equality, and LGBTQ+ rights. In 2016, Hathaway was granted the title of U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, allowing her to have a larger role in helping to prevent inequality among men and women in the workforce.

Hathaway’s appointment puts her in the ranks with a multitude of other female celebrities, such as Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie, and Katy Perry, who have also used their fame to help support humanitarian causes on a world-wide scale.

While continuing to raise her two sons with husband, Adam Shulman, Hathaway has found the time to star in two new films within the past year. The Witches was released in 2020 and her most recent film, Locked Down, was shot during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and had its release date earlier this year.

Hathaway is currently set to star in a movie entitled Lifeboat, which has a tentative release date of 2022.