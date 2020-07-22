Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announce that their missing dog Mighty has died

There’s sad news from the Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry household as it’s been announced their pet dog Mighty has passed away.

The red poodle had been missing for seven days. After a week of tireless searching, the bad news was confirmed on Wednesday morning, leaving the Pirates of the Caribbean actor devastated.

The adorable teacup poodle went missing last Tuesday, which led to Bloom hiring a pet detective to help search for the little guy.

Unfortunately, it was to no avail.

Bloom revealed the tragic news on Instagram and shared his grief. He posted a video of himself getting a tattoo with Mighty’s name and a heart on his chest.

Tearfully, the 43-year-old patted the tattoo and said, “my boy.”

The actor wrote: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar…”

Orlando Bloom is heartbroken over Mighty’s demise

He described his heartache: “I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”

The Kingdom of Heaven star also wrote about the lengths he went to trying to find Mighty, which included crawling “thru all the manholes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed.”

He also had two sniffer dogs on the dog hunt.

He paid tribute to Mighty, who he said, “taught him that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”

Bloom added: “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART, my little fellow.”

In his Instagram post, he also included a picture of a gravestone with the words, “wish you were here.”

There was also a cute pic of Bloom and Mighty posing together in silhouette.

Orlando Bloom had asked for prayers for Mighty

A couple of days ago, Bloom posted a picture of himself and Mighty to Instagram and appealed to his fans to send their prayers. He admitted to suffering sleepless nights and to feeling “powerless.”

He also empathized with those who have lost loved ones and asked us to “cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised.”

Rest in peace, Mighty.

In happier news for the household, Katy Perry is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child and is expected to give birth later this summer.

Last month, Perry spoke out about how her 2017 split from Orlando Bloom had left her feeling suicidal. She also spoke of how low record sales had worsened her depression.