Angelina Jolie, Dwayne Johnson react to Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident

Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson give insight into gun safety on movie sets following the Rust movie shooting incident. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/ImagePressAgency

Angelina Jolie has offered her take on the Rust movie shooting incident.

On October 21, 2021, the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that had live ammunition.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the investigation into the shooting that left Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured is ongoing. Baldwin has not been charged in the incident.

Angelina Jolie is not the first movie star to react to the Rust shooting, as many in the Hollywood business have discussed gun safety procedures on movie sets in light of the Rust incident.

After paying tribute to Halyna Hutchins, Dwayne Johnson told Variety magazine that he would no longer use real guns in any studio project he produces.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He added that his production company would switch to rubber guns, which he implied would cost more to produce.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in [post-production,]” he said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Angelina Jolie said she is ‘cautious’ about guns

Angelina Jolie has used guns prominently in many of her hit films. She played an assassin on Mr. & Mrs. Smith opposite Brad Pitt and Fox in the 2008 movie Wanted.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star was asked about the Rust movie shooting incident and revealed her precautions when handling guns.

In an interview with The Times, Jolie shared her thoughts for the family of Hutchins before detailing her gun safety procedure.

“I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work with guns a lot. The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously.”

Alec Baldwin defends Rust film safety

Baldwin reposted a comment from Rust movie costume designer Terese Magpale Davis on his Instagram page. Davis addressed the ongoing rumors about the unsafe conditions on the Rust movie set.

Davis denied the reports about the staff being overworked, citing “provable” daily timesheets.

In addition, she rejected the claim that some of the camera crew did not have hotel rooms provided.

As previously reported, a 911 caller from the movie set blamed the assistant director for the incident.