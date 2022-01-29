Alicia Silverstone’s response to her ‘candid fat photo’ is epic

Alicia Silverstone is battling body shamers online. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Alicia Silverstone made her name in a movie that was all about looking your best and having the best style.

What makes Silverstone so great is that she has all the confidence in the world and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about her.

This was put on full display in a recent TikTok video she posted in reference to a photo released of her with the most insulting caption imaginable.

The photo showed Alicia walking across some grass, holding flowers in one hand with what appeared to be a very comfortable blue summer dress.

The caption read, “Alicia Silverstone’s candid fat photo.”

The actress was not happy, for good reason, but her response to it on TikTok was brilliant.

She started by showing the photo with the word “this” pointing to the word “fat.” Alicia then popped up on the screen and flipped off the camera.

In her caption, Alicia wrote, “D**n. I think I look good.” She then included the hashtag, #abcdefu, which is a song that expresses her feelings coming with the last two letters.

The song abcdefu is by Gayle and the trending music starts off where she sings, “through, so let me spell it out A-B-C-D-E, F-U, And your mom…”

The TikTok video currently has over 633,000 likes, almost 11,000 comments, and was shared over 1,100 times.

The song was released in August 2021, peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in 10 countries.

It has over 100 million global listens and Gayle has released more versions of the song, including a “chill version” and an “angrier version.”

On TikTok, over 1.6 million videos has used the song.

Alicia Silverstone has a history of fighting body shamers

This isn’t the first time body shamers have targeted Alicia Sliverstone, as she was also called “fat girl” when she was out promoting her role in Batman & Robin in 1997.

The good news is that Silverstone knows who she is.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused,” she in an interview with the Guardian. “I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape. That doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Alicia Silverstone most recently appeared in the Netflix hit series The Baby-Sitters Club and voices Queen Marlena in the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.