Baby-Sitters Club cast: Who’s who on the Netflix show?

The popular book series The Baby-Sitters Club has officially debuted as a new family series on Netflix.

The show follows the adventures of a group of young girls who decide to start their own babysitting business.

There are some familiar faces in that group, which may have many people wondering exactly who plays which characters. Here’s what you need to know about from The Baby-Sitters Club cast.

Baby-Sitters Club returns as 2020 series

Ann M. Martin was the author behind the very successful series called The Baby-Sitters Club, which was published from 1986 through 2000.

The series has sold over 180 million copies, per LA Times. It was first turned into a TV series in 1990.

It was also a 1995 comedy-drama film starring Kristy Thomas as president of the BSC.

As with many popular shows and movies, The Baby-Sitters Club has made a comeback, this time as a Netflix series.

It takes place in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and follows the adventures and camaraderie of middle-school friends as they run their business.

It officially debuted on July 3, with all 10 episodes now available for on-demand streaming, or binge-watching. Fans are already hoping for BSC Season 2 on Netflix.

Who’s in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club cast?

The club the series follows consists of Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, and Dawn. These actresses are just getting started in their careers.

Leading the cast of The Baby-Sitters Club is Sophie Grace in the role of Kristy Thomas. She’s president of the club in the novels and new series.

It’s early in her acting career. Her limited filmography includes an appearance in the 2018 Lifetime TV movie Terror in the Woods. She’s also held roles in three short films.

However, a starring role on the Netflix series may help catapult her career even further.

In the Netflix series, the BSC Vice President is Claudia Kishi, played by Momona Tamada.

Some older viewers may recognize her from a brief appearance on the 2019 Amazon comic book-inspired series, The Boys. She played a young version of The Female in one episode.

Tamada also appeared on TV series The Terror and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, as well as in the Netflix film, The Main Event.

Shay Rudolph takes on the role of the club’s treasurer Stacey McGill who hails from Upper Westside Manhattan.

Rudolph held a recurring role on TV series Lethal Weapon as Maya Flynn from 2018 through 2019. She also appeared as Gisele in the TV movie Less Than Zero and will be part of an upcoming TV movie called Rita.

There’s also the reserved secretary of Baby-Sitters Club, Mary Anne Spier. Actress Malia Baker holds that role.

Baker has appeared briefly on several popular TV shows, including A Million Little Things, The Flash, and the CBS All-Access’ reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Dawn Schafer, played by actress Xochitl Gomez, is the fifth member of the club. She moved from Los Angeles to Connecticut and is Mary Anne’s friend. She serves as an alternate officer for the club.

Baker appeared in several short films leading up to brief roles on TV shows like Raven’s Home in 2018, You’re the Worst in 2019, and Gentefied this year.

Silverstone, Feuerstein hold adult lead roles

Two of the primary adults of The Baby-Sitters Club cast may be familiar to parents and other viewers beyond middle-school age.

One of the most familiar faces in the cast is Alicia Silverstone, who plays Kristy’s mother, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. Silverstone rose to fame in the 1990s in the classic comedy film Clueless and Batman & Robin as sidekick Batgirl.

In the series, Elizabeth is engaged to a wealthy man named Watson Brewer. Mark Feuerstein plays Watson for the Netflix series. The 49-year-old actor is known for his roles on popular TV shows The West Wing, Royal Pains, and Prison Break.

While Silverstone and Feuerstein are relatively established within their acting careers, it appears the other younger actresses will have bright futures ahead of them.

The Baby-Sitters Club cast could be a great way to help launch those careers in 2020 and beyond.

The Baby-Sitters Club is currently available for streaming on Netflix.