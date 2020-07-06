Will there be a Baby-Sitters Club Season 2, and when will it come out?

If you’ve just binged watched all ten episodes of the brilliant Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix then you may well be wondering if a second season is on the way, and when will it be arriving.

The series that follows the ups and downs and highs and lows of a group of seventh-graders trying to set up their town’s best babysitting service has been a hit.

The series is a TV adaption of Ann Martin’s novel series, which ran from 1986 to 2000 and followed the fortunes of this group of enterprising youngsters from the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The show’s lovable characters — Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) — come straight from out of the books.

For those who read the books as kids, it’s been an absolute delight to see their childhood heroes once again. And fans who are new to the BSC, have really enjoyed getting to know the new characters.

So will there be a Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club?

While it’s currently difficult to say yes or no, and there hasn’t been an official announcement, the odds are looking pretty good that Netflix will sign up for another season.

Cosmopolitan reported that showrunner and executive producer Rachel Shukert tweeted in March in response to a fan asking about missing characters from the novels.

She wrote they would appear in season 2!

“Where’s Jessi, though?” asked the fan. To which Shukert replied, “Jessi comes later in the season and will be a big part of season 2!”

Fans of the show could always tell their friends and family to give the show a watch, which would boost ratings and encourage a second series to be made more quickly.

When is Season 2 of the BSC likely to be available?

The question of when a second series might appear is also tricky as TV productions across the United States have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with some areas beginning to open up, it’s more than possible that the show could be back by next summer (2021).

What would season 2 of the Bay-Sitters Club be like?

Fans of the books might have noticed that each episode is named after the book it is named after; therefore, we could expect season 2 to continue where season 1 left off.

Expect all the cast members to continue, but the Season 1 finale suggested there might be some new members joining the BSC. It’s probably safe to expect some brand new characters in the next season.

