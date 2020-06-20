The best family movies on Netflix (June 2020)

Netflix provides a perfect opportunity for families to sit down and watch movies together at home. The streaming service has a ton of great family favorite films from which to choose.

From great family-friendly comedy movies and adventurous sci-fi flicks to rediscovering classics, there is something here for everyone.

Whether parents are trying to introduce their children to movies from their childhood, or kids are showing their parents new films from this generation, kids of all ages can find something to enjoy.

From a time-traveling DeLorean to a talking mouse and from a family of superheroes to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Netflix has it all.

Here are 15 of the best family movies you can catch in June 2020 on Netflix.

Back to the Future (1985)

Released in 1985, Robert Zemeckis directed Back to the Future. Michael J Fox stars as Martin McFly, a teenage boy who travels back in time to meet his parents.

However, he has to make sure that he doesn’t change the past, or he will delete himself from the future.

Christopher Lloyd stars as Doc Brown and the movie made the DeLorean a classic iconic car in cinema history.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Back to the Future has stood the test of time and remains one of the best family movies available on Netflix.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

While there are two adaptations of the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Netflix, the better version for families to watch is the 1971 Gene Wilder movie titled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Wilder stars as the eccentric chocolate candy maker who invites children to take a tour of the factory after they win golden tickets. Each child has to pass tests until only one remains, and that child wins control of the factory.

Wilder received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and in 2014, the film was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Goosebumps 2 (2018)

Released in 2018, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is the sequel to the 2015 R.L. Stine adaptation, Goosebumps.

The sequel has an all-new cast of kids who find Slappy the Dummy and bring him back to life. Slappy then decides to take their family as his own and turns people in the small town into monsters to serve him.

Jack Black returns from the first movie, but only in a limited role at the end. This family movie on Netflix also ended with the possibility of another sequel in the series.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Released in 2008, the Spiderwick Chronicles is the film that helped introduce the world to Freddie Highmore.

Based on the novel by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, Highmore stars as Jared, a young boy who finds a field guide that allows him to see mythical creatures, including a fairy named Thimbletack.

Unfortunately, he also releases the Mulgarath and its goblin army.

Jared and his family must defend their home against the goblins, and eventually, Jared has to stand up to Mulgarath to save all he loves. Mark Waters (Mean Girls) directs this family movie on Netflix.

Stuart Little (1999)

Based on the novel by E. B. White, the 1999 family movie Stuart Little stars Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie as a couple preparing to adopt the child.

Instead, they meet an anthropomorphic teenage mouse named Stuart. The couple chooses to adopt Stuart instead of a child and brings him home where he meets their young son George, who refuses to accept the mouse as his brother.

When a pair of imposters kidnap Stuart, his new family sets out to save him. Michael J Fox voices Stuart Little in this family movie on Netflix.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became the biggest star in Hollywood, he was starring in action movies and Disney family films.

In 2009, Johnson starred in the remake Race to Witch Mountain. The original film, Escape to Witch Mountain, was released in 1975 and was based on a novel written in 1968.

The 2009 version was the third film based in the series. Johnson stars as Jack Bruno, a cab driver who takes two aliens posing as children in search of their crashed UFO in Las Vegas.

Hugo (2011)

In 2011, Martin Scorsese directed the family movie Hugo, which is now available to screen on Netflix. The film is based on the 2007 book The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

Asa Butterfield stars as a young homeless boy in the 1930s whose father died. While avoiding the local police, Hugo tries to solve the mystery of his father’s automaton.

The film also pays homage to pioneering filmmaker George Melies.

Hugo picked up 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture – the most in 2011. It ended up winning five awards, all for technical achievements.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Based on the 1978 children’s book of the same name, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs was released in 2009 as a Sony Pictures animated movie.

Flint Lockwood is a young scientist who lives in a town on an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. He ends up creating a machine that turns water into food.

When it overloads, it shoots into the sky and turns the rain into food, and Flint has to find a way to stop his machine before it destroys the town.

Bill Hader, Anna Faris, and Neil Patrick Harris lead the voice cast.

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Most Disney and Pixar movies have left Netflix for the Disney+ streaming service. However, there are still some leftovers, including Incredibles 2.

This 2018 animated movie is a sequel to the original 2000 film about a family of superheroes.

A wealthy businessman wants to make superheroes legal again and asks Elastigirl to become the face of the new age of heroes. When a new villain known as Screenslaver shows up to ruin things, it is up to The Incredibles to save the day.

The movie was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story was the last standalone Star Wars film before Disney chose to shut down future productions for spin-offs.

The movie was a prequel, with Alden Ehrenreich starring as Han Solo as he meets Chewbacca, wins the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian, and learns what it means to be a hero.

This rare Disney movie is still available on Netflix and is better than most people remember. Ehrenreich is great as Solo, and the supporting cast of Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Thandie Newton are all at the top of their games.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the beloved classic from 1964 with Emily Blunt taking on the role of Mary Poppins.

This movie starts 25 years after the original film and sees Mary return to become the nanny of Jane and Michael Banks one year after a family tragedy.

Produced by Disney, the film hit theaters in 2015 and was a huge success. The 54 years between this and the first film is one of the longest gaps in movie history.

This movie is another that will eventually leave Netflix to move to Disney+.

Shark Boy and Lava Girl (2005)

While ripped by critics, the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl by Robert Rodriguez is still a fun family movie for kids of all ages.

Even though Spy Kids remains his most popular children’s film series, Sharkboy and Lavagirl retains a charm of its own.

Future Twilight star Taylor Lautner appears as a childlike Sharkboy while David Arquette, Kristin Davis, and George Lopez bring familiar faces to the preceding.

The movie stars Cayden Boyd as a young dreamer who finds the stories from his dream journal coming to life.

Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday (2016)

Produced by Netflix in 2016, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday brings Pee-wee Herman back to a new generation of children.

Pee-wee is a cook in a small-town diner, and the locals love him. He meets actor Joe Manganiello, who convinces Pee-wee to leave his small town and visit New York City for Joe’s birthday party.

As with classic Pee-wee Herman movies, he finds himself in strange and awkward situations, including crossing a gang of outlaws and a visiting a creepy snake farm.

This family movie has a few laughs but a lot of heart.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Arguably the best Spider-Man movie to ever hit theaters was the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Produced by Sony, this Spider-Man movie introduces the world to is Miles Morales, the Spider-Man from the Marvel Ultimates Universe.

However, it also brings in Peter Parker from our world, a superpowered Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man Noir, and even Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham.

The film was a huge success, winning Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Almost every Marvel movie has already moved to Disney+. Even Avengers: Endgame skipped Netflix completely, but Avengers: Infinity War is still available for Netflix subscribers to view.

This film was the third Avengers movie and the first part of the two-part finale that ended the Avengers saga.

Thanos attacks Earth, and the Avengers must team up with every superhero available to stop the alien from wiping out half the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War made over $2 billion – the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.