Stranger Things Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Stranger Things was an instant hit on Netflix.

The Netflix original fantasy series took a mix of nostalgia and great storytelling to create something that had fans buzzing, with its mix of Steven Spielberg-styled storytelling and Steven King-styled horror.

The Duffer Brothers also threw in a solid mix of ’80s references that made this series something that people were talking about long after it premiered on the streaming giant.

Since then, there have been three seasons with the kids of Hawkins battling monsters and demons with the local sheriff and one distressed mother, all while secret agencies plotted to hold them down.

What about the fourth season of Stranger Things? Here is everything we know about the next chapter in this Netflix fantasy horror series.

This article provides everything that is known about Stranger Things Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Stranger Things?

Not only is there going to be a Season 4 of Stranger Things, but there should be six total seasons before the series comes to an end on Netflix.

Here is the official statement from show creators, The Duffer Brothers, about the return of the series to Netflix.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….”

The brothers finished the statement by saying that Season 4 will be the “biggest and most frightening season yet.”

Release date latest: When is Stranger Things Season 4 likely to come out?

Here is the problem. Stranger Things Season 4 is one of the Netflix original series that had production shut down and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth season was not expected to hit until early 2021, but it now looks like that will end up pushed back even later.

The shooting of Season 4 of Stranger Things had barely started before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down, so there is a lot left to shoot.

What this means is that, as long as the production can start up again soon, Stranger Things might end up waiting until fall 2021 before it hits the streaming service.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast updates

The teaser trailer that hit based on Stranger Things Season 4 revealed a massive spoiler — but if it is in the trailer, it isn’t even a spoiler anymore.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive! He also looks to be working manual labor in Russia, so that isn’t good, but at least Harbour is back for another season of Stranger Things.

All the kids should be back, and if there is a time jump, as expected, they will age appropriately along with the delay of the fourth season of the show.

Expect to see the following back: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Karen (Cara Buono), and Erica (Priah Ferguson).

While not confirmed, also expect Paul Reiser to return as Dr. Sam Owens.

There will also be new cast members, as the Duffer Brothers told TVLine they want to sign three new teenagers and one new adult.

Stranger Things: Season 4

We know that Hopper is coming back even though he seemingly died at the end of Stranger Things Season 3.

During the battle at Starcourt Mall, Hopper, along with Joyce and Murray, volunteered to go underground to turn off the machine that opened the Upside Down.

Dustin got the code, so Hopper and Joyce could get the keys. Before they could turn off the machine, Hopper faced off with Grigori. Sadly, he closed off his only escape path.

Hopper sacrificed himself so Joyce could turn off the machine. It looked like Hopper died for the greater good, but it now seems he is still alive, and there is more of his story to tell.

While Hopper is in Russia, Joyce moved her family out of Hawkins with Eleven coming along as well.

The big question in Season 4 is whether or not Eleven will get her powers back, as she lost them in Season 3. That, and how will Hopper get back to the people who love him.

Stranger Things Season 4 will hit Netflix likely in 2021. Until then, the first three seasons of the series are streaming on Netflix.