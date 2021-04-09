Alex Landi is the love interest in Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More and fans are loving it

Alex Landi has impressed fans with a sexy appearance in Doja Cat’s new music video. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Actor Alex Landi has set pulses racing with a steamy appearance in Doja Cat’s latest music video, and fans are just loving it.

Doja Cat released the video for Kiss Me More, featuring SZA, just this morning, and it’s proven to be a very steamy and raunchy affair indeed. The song is from her upcoming album Planet Her, and the planet in question actually features in the video.

Kiss Me More features an incredibly chiseled and handsome-looking astronaut, played by the wonderful Alex Landi, who, unfortunately, crash lands on Planet Her only to end up on a bed with Doja Cat and SZA.

The 28-year-old Landi, who is best known for his role as Dr. Nico Kim on Grey’s Anatomy, finds himself in a steamy and sexy position with the two singers, and fans are treated to plenty of shots of his well-ripped and seemingly oiled torso.

Unfortunately, for Landi he ends the video imprisoned by the alien ladies in glass tube.

Fans posted love for Alex Landi is Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More

However, fans are absolutely adoring Landi’s sexy appearance in the video. Folks have been posting screenshots from the video to Twitter and commenting on what a lucky woman Doja Cat is.

One fan wrote: “Let’s talk about this man, WOW,” and another quote-tweeted that with, “Guys, this is Alex Landi!!! The reason why I started watching the 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.”

GUYS THIS IS ALEX LANDI!!! THE REASON WHY I STARTED WATCHING THE 17 SEASONS OF GREY'S ANATOMY 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0Ov61M5F3A — hek-hek hooray (taylor's version) 💛💛 (@jecsantiagoo) April 9, 2021

One fan commented that with Landi and his “fine ass,” Doja Kat didn’t fail to “miss the mark. AT ALL”. The tweeter also obliged us with some more steamy shots of Landi.

alex landi as the love interest in the kiss me more m/v. with his fine-ass, doja cat doesn’t miss the mark. AT. ALL! pic.twitter.com/akVCb8tqI6 — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) April 9, 2021

Another fan suggested that Doja Cat might have a battle on her hands as they were prepared to fight her for Landi.

Who is actor Alex Landi from Doja Cat video?

Alex Landi is of Korean and Italian heritage, and as well as starring in Grey’s Anatomy, he’s had roles in Station 19, Insatiable, and American Housewife. He also appeared in the reboot of Walker: Texas Ranger.

His character on Grey’s Anatomy is gay, but he is straight himself. In an interview with Attitude in 2019, he clarified that he believes it’s ok for a straight actor to play a gay role.

“It just falls into whoever can do it the best and what the producer likes. I don’t think it necessarily has to fall into sexual identity. It falls into who can get the job done,” said Landi.

You can find him on Instagram at @alexlandi7, where you’ll find lots of cool pics, including plenty of him with his shirt off. He already has nearly 750,000 followers.

You can check out the full video for Kiss Me More below.

Doja Cat recently impressed many with her performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards last month, where her act drew comparisons with Janet Jackson.