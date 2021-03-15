Doja Cat’s 2021 Grammy Awards performance draws comparisons to Janet Jackson

Doja Cat’s Grammy Awards performance was compared to Janet Jackson. Pic credit: Admedia/Imagecollect.com

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony took place on March 14 after being postponed in January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As always, many high-profile stars attended including Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and Dua Lipa, to name a few.

The socially-distanced ceremony also saw HAIM, Maren Morris, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many others put on a show-stopping performance.

Another act that caught people’s attention was rapper Doja Cat. After a successful 2020, she took to the stage and performed her chart-topping single Say So, which quickly drew comparisons to a living legend.

Many viewers believe Doja Cat was inspired by Janet Jackson

For Doja’s performance, she wowed in a black latex bodysuit that was skintight. The item of clothing featured a turtle neck and appeared to have a matching corset over the top.

The Like That hitmaker is known for rocking different hairstyles and opted for long dark hair that was tied up into a ponytail. Doja rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with black polish and applied dark eye makeup.

The performance saw the rap star performing choreography while surrounded by a number of dancers. Overall, the set and lighting were very futuristic and drew comparisons to music icon Janet Jackson.

Watch a clip below:

“Ok @DojaCat channeling @JanetJackson at the Grammy’s love that Doja costume is a mix between Janet Jackson’s Feedback and What’s It Gonna Be costumes Janet influences forever shines,” one user tweeted.

Pic credit: @JanetJacksonFav/Twitter

“Anyone else getting MAJOR Janet vibes from Doja Cat’s performance, or is that just me?” another person shared.

Pic credit: @kate_mccrea/Twitter

“Doja cat is the moment, she was serving janet jackson and it was exactly what it needed to be. She is THE best performer out of the new girls,” remarked a third account.

Pic credit: @tkowasrobbed/Twitter

“This Doja Cat performance is giving me BIG Janet Jackson vibes,” a fourth user tweeted, adding the flame emoji.

Pic credit: @_ambersymone/Twitter

Say So earned Doja Cat her first-ever Grammy nominations

Doja No. 1 single, Say So, was not only a commercial success but earned her a number for nominations at the Grammys for the first time.

The song was nominated in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories while Doja’s overall hard work over the past year also scored her a Best New Artist nomination.

She had tough competition and went home empty handed. However, this is just the beginning for the rising star.

Janet Jackson’s legacy continues to inspire and influence many acts of today. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she is scheduled to appear in her own two-part documentary special in 2022.