Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria interrupts actor during his first interview since Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin’s angry wife interrupts him at least three times during an impromptu interview with reporters. Pic credit: CBS/YouTube

Alec Baldwin has spoken out publicly for the first time on camera about the accidental shooting on the Rust movie set that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally wounded.

Speaking to reports in what appears to be an impromptu interview, the actor’s wife interrupts him twice.

When asked by reporters about the Rust shooting tragedy, Alec Baldwin responded, “I am not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation.”

He added, “I have been ordered by the Sheriff’s department in Sante Fe.”

The 63-year-old actor then spoke about his relationship with the late Halyna Hutchins during the interview.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Hutchins, 42, was killed on the Rust set after Baldwin was handed a gun with live ammunition and fired it after the assistant director Dave Halls told him it was a “cold gun.”

Baldwin has not been charged in the fatal incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin says of Hutchins, adding, “The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director.”

Hilaria Baldwin interrupts husband during interview

In the awkward interview with reporters, Alec was interrupted by his wife and appeared incensed.

TMZ says reporters have been following the actor in Manchester, Vermont, where he kept a low profile with his family since the shooting.

“We were a very, very…” the actor starts before being interrupted by his wife, who is seemingly recording the exchange with reporters.

“Excuse me,” she interrupted signaling the reporters to give him space.

However, Alec continued, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

When the actor is asked whether he has met with her family, Hilaria interrupts a second time to blast a reporter.

“Her name is Halyna,” Hilaria angrily told a reporter, continuing, “If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name.”

Alec also admonishes the reporter for not mentioning the late cinematographer by name: “You don’t know her name? Come on. Halyna Hutchins.”

The actor reveals that he has met with Halyna’s husband Matthew and young son, adding that they are “mortified” by the tragedy.

Hilaria, 37, lashed out at the reporters yet again before her husband could finish his sentence. Alec snapped back, telling his wife, “could you do me a favor? I’m going to answer the questions.”

Alec Balwin calls shooting ‘one in a trillion’ incident

Baldwin said of the Rust set shooting incident that it was a “one in a trillion episode” and doubts the movie will be completed.

The actor discussed the frequency of gun use in movie sets and called for additional safety measures to prevent the rare incidents when live guns are fired.

The actor revealed his children were crying due to being followed as Hilaria continued to blast the reporters for invading their privacy.