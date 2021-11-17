Adele stuns in revealing mini dress ahead of comeback album release

Adele is set to release her fourth album this week and showed off her slender figure at a cocktail party. Pic credit:@ravieb/Instagram

Singer Adele is on a promotional tour for her highly anticipated album, and in a recent event, she wore a high-fashion mini dress.

The 33-year-old singer showed off her slender physique in the sequin wild strawberry cocktail dress from Oscar De La Renta’s 2022 spring collection.

The British singer has had a lot to celebrate recently as she prepares to release her fourth studio album on Friday.

She released her lead single Easy on Me, which was an international success, hitting the number one spot in multiple countries, including the United States.

Her upcoming album, 30, will be her first release in almost six years.

Adele showed off her stunning legs in the mini dress, which she debuted on her Instagram account. “Cocktails and Crying all round 🥺,” she wrote in the caption along with a series of five photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In some of the photos, the Rolling in the Deep singer can be seen goofing around while the expensive dress is being fitted on her.

Another photo in the Instagram slide shows that some cocktails in the event are named after songs on the 30 album. She also shares photographs with some of her friends, including Nicole Ritchie.

Adele’s dress will cost you $7,290

Oscar De La Renta Instagram account revealed how Adele’s stunning cocktail dress was created. In a video showing the creative process on Instagram, the caption adds:

“Discover the making of @Adele’s custom #odlrspring2022 cocktail dress in our atelier. Winding wild strawberries of amber and silver sequins climb the tulle dress, which is fitted with a signature corset bodice.”

The Sequin mini dress retails for $7,290.

Adele addresses weight loss critics

Adele recently starred in a television special, Adele One Night Only, last Sunday.

The event in which she performed three unreleased songs from her upcoming album was the most-watched television special since the 2021 Oscars.

In addition to the performances, the mother of one had an interview with Oprah, who asked the singer about the backlash she received for her weight loss.

The 30 singer told Oprah it is not possible to satisfy everyone and took the criticism in stride:

“I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele said. “I’m either too big, or I’m either too small. I’m either hot, or I’m not.”

Adele revealed her stunning weight loss on Instagram.

The post was about her birthday and tribute to essential workers during the UK coronavirus lockdowns of 2020. However, the discussion soon turned to her weight loss, garnering both praise and criticism.