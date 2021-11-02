Everything to know about Adele’s album 30

Adele has been making waves since the release of her newest single on October 15.
After spending most of the past six years quietly behind the scenes, the singer has given fans so much to look forward to in the past month.
While many people are still curious about things like Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki and how she lost weight, now fans are beginning to wonder what to expect from the new album.
It’s easily assumed that the album will focus on her divorce, but a look at the tracklist suggests there could be much more.
Regardless, fans are already preparing their feelings for the release of what could be the ultimate breakup album.
Songs from 30
While Adele has been topping the charts with her new single Easy On Me, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear the rest of 30 too.
According to Vulture, 30’s tracklist was revealed when the album became available for preorder through Target.
The deluxe edition lists the songs as follows:
1. Strangers by Nature
2. Easy on Me
3. My Little Love
4. Cry Your Heart Out
5. Oh My God
6. Can I Get It
7. I Drink Wine
8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
9. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is a Game
Bonus Tracks:
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)
While Vulture asks the question of whether or not your relationship will survive the release of the album, fans are reacting a little differently.
Rather than thinking of how this album could ruin relationships, most fans seem to be ready for a potential good cry while they relate to the singer.
Regardless of how fans may or may not relate to the new album, they’re ready for its release.
When is Adele releasing her new album?
Adele’s 30 releases on Friday, November 19 with preorders available now.
The album features 12 songs and three bonus tracks, one being a second version of Easy On Me featuring Chris Stapleton.
Fortunately, fans may not have to wait that long to listen to more new songs.
Just five days before the album’s release, on November 14, CBS will air Adele One Night Only.
This CBS special will feature an interview with Oprah and a performance from Adele, where she’s expected to perform some of her older music as well as songs from 30.
Adele One Night Only is a two-hour special that will air from 8:30-10:30 PM ET and will be available to stream live on Paramount+.