Everything to know about Adele’s album 30

Adele was pictured at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Adele has been making waves since the release of her newest single on October 15.

After spending most of the past six years quietly behind the scenes, the singer has given fans so much to look forward to in the past month.

While many people are still curious about things like Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki and how she lost weight, now fans are beginning to wonder what to expect from the new album.

It’s easily assumed that the album will focus on her divorce, but a look at the tracklist suggests there could be much more.

Regardless, fans are already preparing their feelings for the release of what could be the ultimate breakup album.

Songs from 30

While Adele has been topping the charts with her new single Easy On Me, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear the rest of 30 too.

According to Vulture, 30’s tracklist was revealed when the album became available for preorder through Target.

The deluxe edition lists the songs as follows:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

While Vulture asks the question of whether or not your relationship will survive the release of the album, fans are reacting a little differently.

Adele has a song on 30 called “I Drink Wine” and I’ve never been so ready. pic.twitter.com/KOhQNPnt69 — Greg (@halloimgreg) November 1, 2021

Rather than thinking of how this album could ruin relationships, most fans seem to be ready for a potential good cry while they relate to the singer.

How imma be listening to "I Drink Wine" off Adele album:#Adele30 pic.twitter.com/zELubqcTyT — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) November 2, 2021

Regardless of how fans may or may not relate to the new album, they’re ready for its release.

When is Adele releasing her new album?

Adele’s 30 releases on Friday, November 19 with preorders available now.

UK Store Exclusive – Get the Limited Edition CD Single & Cassette for ‘Easy On Me’ here: https://t.co/wLbbZO5GJ7 pic.twitter.com/v3TYpkS2VH — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) November 2, 2021

The album features 12 songs and three bonus tracks, one being a second version of Easy On Me featuring Chris Stapleton.

Fortunately, fans may not have to wait that long to listen to more new songs.

Just five days before the album’s release, on November 14, CBS will air Adele One Night Only.

CBS – November 14 pic.twitter.com/X85VQ63VXx — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) October 18, 2021

This CBS special will feature an interview with Oprah and a performance from Adele, where she’s expected to perform some of her older music as well as songs from 30.

Adele One Night Only is a two-hour special that will air from 8:30-10:30 PM ET and will be available to stream live on Paramount+.