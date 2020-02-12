Adele at the Oscars: Singer ‘almost unrecognizable’ after weight loss

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Few celebrity weight loss journeys have been as dramatic as that of Adele, and the latest photo of the superstar singer has left stunned fans struggling even to recognize her.

The newly svelte songstress was pictured looking slimmer than ever at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars after-party at the weekend.

The photograph shows the Hello hitmaker dressed to kill in a body-hugging, beaded animal-print dress as she joined celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian at the prestigious post-Oscars bash.

Only 200 stars received an invite to the private event, which carried a strict social media ban.

Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin sneaked a cheeky snap with the singer, however, which she later shared on Instagram. The photo, which has since gone viral, reveals Adele looking stunning in a dazzling long sleeve leopard number that shows off her tiny waist.

Kinga captioned the post: “At yesterday’s private party by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I talked to Adele about … shoes… Honestly, I didn’t recognise her because she is so thin now!”

The Polish TV personality wasn’t the only one who had trouble recognizing Adele, with many taking to social media to express their shock.

“If I met her in the street I would not recognise her,” tweeted one fan, while another commented: “Adele looks completely different like someone else. If she’s happy with the change good for her. It looks like someone else.”

Adele’s incredible weight-loss journey

Adele is reported to have dropped an incredible 100 pounds over the last six months. Fans first noticed the artist’s slender new physique when she appeared at Drake’s 33rd birthday bash in October last year, a month after she filed for divorce from husband, Simon Konecki.

In January, the 31-year-old pop sensation was pictured looking noticeably slimmer while enjoying a Caribbean beach break with pals Harry Styles and James Corden.

Fellow vacationer Lexi Larson was lucky enough to have a chat with the star as she enjoyed some downtime in Anguilla.

Lexi later told People: “She said she lost something like 100 pounds … She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Is this fat-fighting diet behind Adele’s weight loss?

Adele’s transformation has been credited to the Sirtfood Diet, which claims to regulate metabolism by activating a family of proteins called sirtuins.

The weight loss plan promotes fat-fighting ‘sirtfoods’ such as kale, apples, blueberries, coffee, walnuts, and capers, which are also purported to have anti-aging benefits.

In the first week, dieters typically limit their calorie intake to 1,000 kcal a day, increasing to 1,500 kcal on days four to seven. It’s not all kale and coffee though – slimmers on the Sirtfood Diet can indulge in red wine and even dark chocolate too.

As well as making big changes to her diet, Adele has allegedly been working up a sweat at home. The singer has reportedly been fighting the flab with the help of high-intensity workout videos from Dalton Wong and Joe Wicks.

Candian-born Game of Thrones trainer Dalton Wong also has celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence on her Rolodex while the HIIT workouts of British trainer Joe Wicks, known as The Body Coach, have made him a social media sensation.

Adele is also said to have incorporated reformer pilates into her new fitness routine after her pal Ayda Field introduced her to celebrity pilates instructor Camila Goodis.