Adele weight loss: How did she get so thin?

Singing sensation Adele was recently photographed on vacation on a beach in Anguilla, and the photos left some fans in a state of shock. The English singer has lost a dramatic amount of weight, allegedly to the tune of over 40 pounds.

The Someone Like You singer was vacationing with fellow Brit stars Harry Styles and James Corden. While on the beach, she donned a polka dot dress, and while clutching a cocktail drink, went for a dip in the Caribbean Sea.

Adele, who has been known in the past for her full figure, was widely praised for slimming down in recent years. However, these pics left some wondering if she’d gone too far. Some praised her for shedding the pounds and others suggested we all just leave her alone.

On Adele’s recent weight loss: Adele is a grown ass woman who knows exactly what’s best for her. She can do what she likes with her body. Period. pic.twitter.com/eWYFC0Jm1U — Hesham Mashhour | Swiftie (@MashhourHesham) January 5, 2020

How did Adele lose weight?

Well, personal trainers are apparently Adele’s secret weapon in the battle against unwelcome flab. She allegedly has been strictly following the intense workout videos of The Body Coach Joe Wicks and those of Dalton Wong.

Wong is known for getting actors into shape and has personally trained Adele’s friend, Jennifer Lawrence.

Adele is reportedly very private about her workout sessions, choosing to do them at home behind closed doors rather than in a public gym. She follows the regimes and plans at home using videos and tutorials. The results in the last six months have been immense.

Healthy eating, such as cutting down on sugar, along with performing pilates, has also been instrumental in her weight loss.

Opinions have been very mixed over Adele’s most recent weight loss, with many people online lamenting the loss of the singer’s plump figure and natural curves.

“You were more attractive when you were plump😔💙” said joudy5445 on Instagram in response to a Christmassy photo Adele posted two weeks ago.

“She doesn’t look like her,” said someone on Twitter.

This is why I refuse to lose weight. She doesn't look like her anymore 🤦🏻‍♀️ #Adele pic.twitter.com/TfORvYzzJ2 — I❤️🦛🦛 (@ltt_tte) January 4, 2020

“Go back to being big and cute Adele…getcho thick body back,” said another.

Adele has big face….which was very cute when she had big body….now she’s skinny….all i see is this big hass head and wrinkly skin from the weight loss making her look like a 60 year old lady….

i disapprove! go back to being big and cute Adele …getcho thick body back🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nAdOp0Nhit — Kokate_ (@odeluvmo) January 4, 2020

Many folks online complained that it seemed like Adele is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. People abused her for being too heavy, and now they mock her for being too skinny.

Twitter 2011-2016:

"Adele needs to lose some weight. She's too big and it's unhealthy and I'm worried about her." Twitter 2020:

"Adele needs to eat more. She's too skinny and lost too much weight and it's unhealthy and I'm worried about her." 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/Wk8zrGIXQJ — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 4, 2020

Another user pointed out that Adele has always been “absolutely stunning” in their eyes.

no offence but i’m really over people saying that adele is so gorgeous now that she’s lost weight…. she’s ALWAYS been absolutely stunning. weight isn’t and will never be a determining factor of beauty and i can’t believe that still has to be said in 2020 — hannah (@JURASSlCWORLD) January 5, 2020

Adele had previously expressed how she felt comfortable in her weight. She also said she would refuse to work with anybody who suggested she should lose weight before signing a contract.