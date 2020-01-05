How old is Harry Styles: Former One Direction singer seen with Adele in beach photos

Harry Styles and Adele have kicked off the 2020 rumor mill in style when photos of the two at a beach in Anguilla hit the internet.

With fans excitedly shipping the two singing superstars, many have started to ask — how old is Harry Styles?

How old are Harry Styles and Adele?

While Harry Styles just looks ageless, the former member of One Direction is 25-years-old. Styles was born on Feb. 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worchestershire, England.

Styles actually started his music career with an appearance on The X Factor in 2010, at which time he was a young 16.

Adele isn’t that much older, and there might be a tendency to see her as older since she didn’t get her start in a boy (or girl) band. Her adult contemporary music also ages her in the eyes of some fans.

However, Adele is only 31-years-old. Adele was born on May 5, 1988, in London, England. She started her music career in 2008, and it was easy to track her age for a while since she titled her albums based on just that.

Adele released 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, and 25 in 2015.

Adele and Harry Styles beach photos

The Adele and Harry Styles beach photos hit the Internet to excite fans to start the new decade.

Adele living her best life in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. She was seen with Harry Styles and James Corden. pic.twitter.com/WFYRq6DhAA — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) January 4, 2020

Adele was, in fact, “living her best life in Anguilla, Caribe” and the photos were from Friday, posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Adele looked very happy, running on the beach in a navy patterned dress. She also wore gold earrings and a big necklace.

While Harry Styles was there, so was James Corden, who Adele has shared many fun moments with on television.

As for Harry Styles, he is likely celebrating even more success as his new album Fine Line hit in December and had the most sales for a pop album by a male artist in over four years.

Harry and Adele have been friends for years and so far this is the closest we’ve got to a picture of them together pic.twitter.com/qkpOhkgclP — Pau (@thrumoonlight) January 4, 2020

While the two were likely either spending some time together or they were there celebrating the new decade, there is no evidence they are anything more than just friends.