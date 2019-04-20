Adele split from husband Simon Konecki

Adele and her partner Simon Konecki have announced they have separated after more than 7 years together.

Adele’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh announced the shocking news Friday night in a statement to Associated Press (AP).

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the statement by her reps said.

Adele and Simon were last seen together in public last January. They were seen arriving at an Elton John concert, which took place at Staples Center in L.A.

Simon Konecki is an investment banker who worked at Lehman Brothers. He left his job at the firm in 2005 and co-founded the eco-friendly bottled water brand Life Water. He also founded Drop4Drop, a charity that funds clean water projects around the world.

“I was originally an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and I was doing well and earning a lot of money, but I got sick of that greedy and corrupted world,” he said in a 2012 interview.

Adele and Simon have been very private about their relationship since they started dating in the summer of 2011. She gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012. The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 2016 but did not confirm they were married until 2017.

Adele confirmed they were married during her acceptance speech after she won the album of the year at the 2017 Grammys.

She released her debut album 19 in 2008. The album featured major hits such as Home Glory and Chasing Pavements. She has won several music awards and accolades, and songs from her albums 19, 21, and 25, have topped the charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

She released her album 21 in 2011. The album included singles such as Someone Like You, Rumor Has it, and Rolling in the Deep.

Her most recent album, 25, which contained the popular single Hello, was released in 2015. That album was the best selling album in 2015, selling a record-breaking 800,000 copies in the first week after it was released.

Speculation that she is working on a new release erupted in March after she was seen entering a New York City recording studio.