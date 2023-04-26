Adele says ‘EGO’ suits her — Here’s why she’ll never win a Tony

Adele has easily one of the most recognizable voices in current music, and along with her massive talent has come a slew of awards.

Over her years in the industry, Adele has managed to nab three of the four coveted awards required for an artist to reach EGOT status.

For those unfamiliar with the term, EGOT stands for each of the four most significant awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and finally, Tony.

Given her incredible range and ability to move people through both her singing and songwriting talents, it comes as little surprise that Adele has already won Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy awards.

And while being so close to the rare EGOT platform would drive many artists to push and complete the title, Adele recently revealed it’s highly unlikely she’ll ever win a Tony.

As it turns out, Adele is more than okay without a Tony award — here’s why.

Adele admits she’ll never win a Tony while appearing with James Corden

In an emotional appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Adele, and the show’s host filmed the last episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The segment launched James Corden’s status over his time as the show’s host as he highlighted various musicians by having them sing some of their biggest hits while driving around Los Angeles.

However, for the last session of Carpool Karaoke, James called in one of his closest friends, Adele, for one more fun ride.

During their trip, James and Adele delved into her first appearance on the show and noted the awards she’s managed to rack up since then.

“When we did the last Carpool, you were an Oscar winner, you were obviously a Grammy winner, you subsequently won an Emmy for your TV special,” he gushed. “Which means you are one Tony award away from EGOT. You now have the EGO.”

While flattered by the acknowledgment of her accomplishments, Adele joked that the term “EGO” suits her well and noted that winning a Tony is “never gonna happen.”

The mom of one continued to share that the main reason she’s confident a Tony award will never be added to the shelf is that she “hates musicals.”

“I f**king hate musicals. I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I f**king hate musicals,” she stated.

Despite musicals not being her particular taste of art, Adele elaborated that she can still see the value in them; they’re just not for her.

“I just don’t need to hear everything in f–king song all the time. I also think the EGO suits me better,” she added.

Adele gets real about the pain of her divorce

Adele has written several mega-hits over her four studio records. Each of her albums was titled with her corresponding age at the time and delved into her life outside of the spotlight.

Given the authenticity of her storytelling, much of Adele’s inspiration has been pulled from her private life, including her marriage and subsequent divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The former couple began secretly dating in 2011 before making their relationship public in January 2012.

By the end of that same year, Adele and Simon had welcomed their son, Angelo.

It wasn’t until 2018 that the parents officially tied the knot; less than a year later, in April 2019, their marriage was over.

During her same segment on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Adele opened up about her experience and the integral part James played in that part of her life.

“It was like the first year I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult. Whereas the year before that where like I left Simon and stuff like that. That you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo,” she said through her tears.

The tight friends continued to gush about their friendship before delving into the song I Drink Wine that Adele wrote after an intense conversation with the host.