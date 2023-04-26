Adele brought to tears discussing divorce in the final Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Adele and her close friend James Corden had an emotional Carpool Karaoke ahead of his talk show’s final episode.

The Late Late Show’s final episode is set to air on April 27.

The singer surprised Corden at his home in Los Angeles and told him she would drive him to work at the CBS Studios, despite her hilarious admission she is “not a brilliant driver” and can’t sing without closing her eyes.

The conversation soon turned emotional as the pair discussed their friendship, living in Los Angeles, and his decision to return to the UK.

Adele said: “I’ve never lived in LA without you guys, so I’m a bit nervous about it, to be honest with you, and very, very sad.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pair sang to some of Adele’s hits, such as Love Is A Game, starting with Rolling in the Deep before she asked him a series of questions about the history of Carpool Karaoke.

Adele tells James Corden how he inspired I Drink Wine

Adele got teary-eyed recounting how Corden inspired the song, I Drink Wine.

She told the TV host how she wrote the lyrics partly based on a long conversation they had while they returned from a joint family trip before she sang the hit record.

The singer explained how the comedian and his wife Julia Carey supported her and her son Angelo following her 2019 split from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“It was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult, whereas the year before, I left Simon and stuff like that.”

Adele recalled how Corden and his family were “integral” in taking care of her and her son and praised the comedian for how he used humor to cheer her up.

“You’d be like, ‘Good luck with that one,’ with anything I was pursuing and stuff like that. You were always like an adult to me—you and Julia—and you’d always give me advice.”

Adele and James Corden say an emotional goodbye for the final Carpool Karaoke

Adele sang Hometown Glory as the pair discussed when they first met and how the comedian will miss his colleagues and friends in Los Angeles.

“It’s blown my mind you’ve done this for me,” Corden told the singer. “I love you, and we have had the best times here. Our friendship and our families’ friendship has nothing to do with distance.”

Adele called Corden, her best friend, and said she would miss him after he left LA. The 34-year-old singer added that she is not ready to return to the UK as she broke down in tears.

Corden explained last April that he planned to leave the series and described it as the hardest decision he ever had to make.

It is unclear what the comedian plans to do next when he returns with his family to the UK, but many of his fans will likely stay tuned.