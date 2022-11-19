Adele gets emotional at show as Las Vegas residency kicks off

Adele finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency but not without tears. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Russ Elliott/AdMedia

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has kicked off, finally, and it was emotional for both the 34-year-old singer and her adoring fans.

Weekends with Adele kicked off on Friday night to a full house at Caesar’s Palace Coliseum as fans clamored to see the Easy On Me singer after a last-minute cancellation of her previously planned residency.

So when Adele took the stage, she was rightfully nervous with pressure to make up for the previous disappointment. So when she took the stage, Adele took a moment to address the crowd and acknowledge the canceled shows earlier this year.

Adele admitted she was nervous, and according to TMZ, she broke down into tears several times throughout the evening as emotions overwhelmed both her and her fans.

“I should be giving you a standing ovation,” Adele told the crowd. “Thank you so much for coming back to me. I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it’s perfect.”

It was a great way to open an epic night that Adele’s fans will never forget, and thankfully, it’s everything she wanted her Las Vegas residency to be.

Adele performing When We Were Young at #WeekendsWithAdele tonight in Las Vegas.



— Polaroids with moments from @Adele’s life were falling from the roof like confetti’s. pic.twitter.com/wsqHSQcwki — 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙚  (@Access_Adele) November 19, 2022

Why was Adele’s previous Las Vegas residency canceled?

The January-planned residency was canceled after a series of production disputes and concerns over COVID-19. In July, the new residency dates were announced.

In August, Adele spoke out to explain the real reason behind the incredibly last-minute cancelation. She called the move “the worst moment in my career, by far,” in an Elle UK interview. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

She revealed that COVID-19 had put the band behind schedule and that they just weren’t ready when it came time to put on a show.

“There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” Adele admitted. “And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

The cancelation was disappointing for fans, especially those that booked flights and hotel rooms just to see her sing. As she said in her announcement for the rescheduled dates, Adele really hoped that the more intimate show would make it all up to her fans.

Weekends with Adele gets rave reviews

It seems that’s exactly what happened, too, because Weekends with Adele is getting rave reviews. Production spared no expense this time around, and Adele is giving the fans the show they truly deserve.

Adele's first show at Caesars Palace kicked ass pic.twitter.com/YPeBt8RLKU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 19, 2022

From her emotional address to the crowd to the insane dramatics of Set Fire to the Rain and her disappearing act at the end of the show, social media has erupted with excitement for Adele’s incredibly entertaining show.

Adele desapareciendo del escenario en su residencia de Las Vegas es mi nuevo vídeo favorito pic.twitter.com/ruuUBW6F2J — alex (@soyalexknowles) November 19, 2022

This is clearly the show Adele’s fans deserved.